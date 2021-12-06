Moderna's President Hoge Sees 'Reboot' Of Existing Shots If Efficacy Falls 50%: Bloomberg

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 50 million people so far in the US have received a booster shot. Almost 22 million of those chose the Moderna vaccine booster, according to the CDC. And shots administered are up 35% from the week before, The Washington Post reported. Why the the rush to get jabbed with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? People want to protect themselves against the omicron variant, said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing this week.

