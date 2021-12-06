Towson area crime log for Nov. 20 to 29
The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.
Towson Precinct
Kingstree Road , 9200 block, 21234. 6:50 p.m. Nov. 29. An unknown suspect knocked on a victim’s door and when the victim opened the door, the suspect assaulted the victim, stole several items and then fled the scene.
Loch Bend Drive , 8700 block, 21234. 3:09 a.m. Nov. 28. A known suspect pointed and waved a weapon in a threatening manner toward the victim.
Old Court Road , 1900 block, 21204. 4:15 p.m. Nov. 23. An unknown suspect gained entry into a building, attempted to gain entry into multiple rooms inside the building and then stole several items.
Loch Raven Boulevard , 8500 block, 21286. 4:43 p.m. Nov. 22. Two suspects approached a victim, an ATM technician, and implied a handgun to have the technician open an ATM safe. The suspects took three black ATM cash boxes before fleeing the scene.
Walker Avenue , 600 block, 21212. 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22. A victim returned to their apartment and noticed damage along the front door and several items missing.
Halstead Road , 1000 block, 21234. 9:10 p.m. Nov. 21. An unknown suspect attempted an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
Loch Raven Boulevard , 6800 block, 21286. 4:16 p.m. Nov. 20. An unknown suspect approached a cashier, displayed a handgun and stole cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
Bosley Avenue , 700 block, 21204. 9:09 a.m. Nov. 20. Officers responded to a call regarding an inmate taking a sharp object and threatening to stab a victim.
