A less than appetizing dining experience

During a busy holiday season, you’ll probably be ready for some rest and recovery by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around. If you are not into large crowds or are looking forward to a quiet night at home, recreate your own restaurant-style dinner at home instead. The star of the menu? A juicy pork tenderloin stuffed with sautéed shallots, white wine poached pears, and blue cheese for the main course. To simplify the rest of the meal, we kept the appetizer and dessert easy. Breadsticks wrapped with prosciutto look fancy but couldn’t be easier, and to top it all off? A crowd favorite, affogato ice cream, which polishes off the meal on a sweet note. Don’t forget to set the ambiance with candles and seasonal flowers! Whether it’s Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or date night, your significant other will appreciate the time and effort you’ve put into this dinner (and we won’t tell anyone that it took you less than an hour!).

