A less than appetizing dining experience

By Jerry Crownover
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of farm to table is an idea that has really gained traction over the past few years. For those unfamiliar with the term, it basically means that one’s food is produced, processed, prepared and served, all within a very close proximity to the consumer. In other words, the food...

RecipeGirl

Four Easy Appetizers for Entertaining

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. Entertaining can be scary and stressful. When you have easy to prepare food to share, that makes things a lot easier. Here are four easy appetizers for entertaining that you’ll want to make over and over again. Display doesn’t have...
Beef and Noodle Casserole

• 2 pounds ground beef, browned in 2 tsp butter and drained. • 2 1/2 C fresh mushrooms or 1 1/2 C chopped green pepper. • 1/4 pound fine noodles, uncooked (small egg noodles) • 1 1/2 C crushed tomatoes. • 1 C grated cheddar cheese. Add vegetables, salt and...
Sweet Potatoes with Apples

• 6 medium sweet potatoes or yams (about 2 pounds) • 2 tart apples, cored and cut into 1/4-inch rings. Heat enough water to cover potatoes to boiling. Add potatoes. Heat to boiling stage, reduce heat. Cover and simmer until tinder, about 30 to 35 minutes. Cool slightly and slip off skins. Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Layer potatoes and apples in a large greased, oblong baking dish. Pour orange juice over potatoes and apples. Mix brown sugar, ginger and cinnamon, sprinkle over apples. Dot with margarine. Cook uncovered in 360-degtree oven until apples and crisp and tinder, about 30 minutes.
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family dining experience at Perrine New York

Perrine is an ideal spot for a mouthwatering and innovative dining experience at the heart of the Upper East Side. Located in the iconic The Pierre we were treated to friendly and professional service in a beautiful setting while we dined at this elegant establishment. We were instantly drawn to the intimate and elegant dining room, beautiful outdoor seating area, and welcoming bar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark’s Chili

Submitted by Mark Barlow, Joplin, Mo. • Hefeweizen beer, enough to cover the meat, or other full-flavored beer, light or dark. • Salt and Pepper – just a bit as beef and pork brown. • 1/4 C dried onions. • 1 can diced tomatoes. • 1 can tomato sauce. •...
JOPLIN, MO
Goshen News

Festive Ginger Molasses Cookies a yummy addition

These Festive Ginger Molasses Cookies were submitted to Just a Pinch Recipes by Elizabeth Lancaster of Naples, Texas. She writes, “The Christmas season is in full swing already! We are having our Christmas party a week before Thanksgiving since we have such a blessed large family. So I need some different types of cookies and I came across these beautiful cookies and had to make them. And I’m so glad I did, my Aunt Bea LOVED them! Hope these find their way to your next Christmas gettogether.”
RECIPES
Cheeseburger Salad

Submitted by Mary M.K. Schwarts, Seymour, Mo. Mix hamburger, ketchup and mustard in a bowl, set aside. On a plate, layer lettuce, onions, then the hamburger mixture. Top with cheese, croutons and serve with ranch dressing.
SEYMOUR, MO
Star News

Figo Ristorante debuts igloo dining experience

Diners in Northern Liberties can now treat themselves to a new unique eating experience this winter. In partnership with Glu Hospitality, Figo Ristorante, located on N. 2nd Street, recently launched its igloo dining option, which allows up to eight patrons to enjoy their meals in one of seven clear, weather-proof domes outside Figo.
RESTAURANTS
Rueben in a Bowl (Keto Friendly)

Submitted by Veronica Sartin, Fair Grove, Mo. Melt butter in a skillet. Add corned beef and cover, cooking on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Add coleslaw to skillet with meat, stir well. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. Turn stove off. Lay cheese slices on top of mixture and return the lid just long enough for cheese to melt. Drizzle with dressing and top with scallions.
FAIR GROVE, MO
No Bake Haystack Cookies (2 Ways!)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
RECIPES
Introducing 4 New Private Dining Experiences at Privée

Privée, the most exclusive private dining experience at sea, transforms every aspect of dining into a sensory experience of pure elation. And now as part of our OceaniaNEXT enhancements, you can choose from four new dining experiences for the ultimate culinary exploration at this opulent private dining room aboard Marina and Riviera.
RESTAURANTS
Portland's Best New Dining Experiences: Toki, St. Jack, Sweedeedee & Oma’s Hideaway

Our Restaurant of the Year, República, came out swinging as Portland’s ambitious new frontier of Mexican-forward food—traditional and modern, breakfasts to guisado lunches to choreographed tasting-menu dinners. It was one of five restaurants that blended point of view, personal worlds, and culinary chutzpah into the year's best new dining experiences. This year's standouts included a playful Korean brunch, neo-bistro dishes right out of Paris, a new kind of homey chic, and a singular blend of Chinese Malaysian barbecue and stoner food fun.
PORTLAND, OR
Christmas Dinner for Two in Less Than an Hour

During a busy holiday season, you’ll probably be ready for some rest and recovery by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around. If you are not into large crowds or are looking forward to a quiet night at home, recreate your own restaurant-style dinner at home instead. The star of the menu? A juicy pork tenderloin stuffed with sautéed shallots, white wine poached pears, and blue cheese for the main course. To simplify the rest of the meal, we kept the appetizer and dessert easy. Breadsticks wrapped with prosciutto look fancy but couldn’t be easier, and to top it all off? A crowd favorite, affogato ice cream, which polishes off the meal on a sweet note. Don’t forget to set the ambiance with candles and seasonal flowers! Whether it’s Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or date night, your significant other will appreciate the time and effort you’ve put into this dinner (and we won’t tell anyone that it took you less than an hour!).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Denver Gazette

Dining review: More than good views at ViewHouse in Colorado Springs

It’s difficult to say which is better at the ViewHouse restaurant: the vistas or the lunch deals — and the food that comes with them — since all are equally impressive. The only distractions are the numerous TVs, what one friend called “surround visuals.” Once you’re able to ignore the overhead screens, it’s easier to appreciate the city’s westerly landscape — even when the scene includes the interstate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

