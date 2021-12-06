ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mike Woods says it will feel...

www.fox5ny.com

CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

fox26houston.com

Thursday weather forecast

Record highs are likely across Texas over the next two days as we await our next cold front which is expected Saturday morning. Until then, expect highs in the low 80s today and low to mid 80s Friday. Saturday morning storms could be strong, followed by two days of cooler air and a chilly Sunday morning. Next week looks warm again.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

Light Snow Expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The last couple of days have reminded us what a Wisconsin winter is like. The coldest air of the season on Tuesday started freezing smaller ponds and lakes. Now, we track a round accumulating snowfall as we head through our Thursday. While light, it will be one of the more widespread snow chances we have had so far this season and it could lead to a few problems on the roadways.
MADISON, WI
KGET 17

Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s first in a series of wet storms has arrived this morning, with light showers already visiting parts of the county. More rain should come to an end by late afternoon, with clearing overnight. Kern County can expect to pick up between .25-.50″ of rain.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

National weather forecast for December 9

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL

