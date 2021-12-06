ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cafeteria Worker Charged For Giving Marijuana Cookies To Teachers At Elementary School

By Binitha Jacob
 3 days ago
A cafeteria worker from Oklahoma is facing charges for bringing cookies baked with marijuana to an elementary school. She delivered the “happy cookies” to two teachers at the Earlsboro Elementary School and claimed it was to ease them of their stomach pain. Identified as Sarah Dailey, the 40-year-old cafeteria...

Cafeteria Lady Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Pot Cookies to School

When a teacher at the Earlsboro Elementary school in Oklahoma complained of stomach problems, cafeteria worker Sarah Dailey said she had just the remedy. The 40-year-old baked cookies using her own THC butter concoction and brought them to school for the teacher and another. When one of the teachers fell ill after eating the treats, the other teacher went to the school officials. Dailey told investigators the teachers were supposed to take them home to enjoy, not consume them on school property, according to local media. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. “What if a child would’ve gotten ahold of that?” Earlsboro Police Department spokesman Lt. Travis Sullivan told KFOR News. “Guess she was trying to help them out. In turn, one got sick and had to go home for the day, and the second one found out and she got sick.”
Teacher Charged For Allegedly Leaving Notes Threatening Violence At School

A high school teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly leaving handwritten notes threatening to commit violence at her school. Authorities accused Katrina Phelan, 37, of leaving four notes around Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. Some of the notes were discovered by her students, while Phelan alerted school officials to others.
Cafeteria workers at Indian Creek Middle School awarded for making ‘moments matter’

MINGO JUNCTION — Cafeteria workers at Indian Creek Middle School have been recognized for their efforts to make “moments matter.”. The staff of L’Tanya Martin, P.J. Redmond, Nikki Bright, Betty Zelkowski, Kathy Adams and Angela Van Kirk were surprised by Indian Creek Local School District leaders and corporate officials with the Nutrition Group on Nov. 19 with the “Moments Matter” award for going above and beyond the call of duty and increasing student participation. They were among recipients in four regions across Ohio to gain the distinction and were nominated by District Food Service Director Eric White.
Linden High School teachers give students a personalized look at Veterans Day

LINDEN, NJ — Linden High School students got personalized lessons for Veterans Day when two of their teachers held sessions discussing their time in the military. Social studies teachers Derrick Potts and Gary Mazurek talked to their classes in person while other social studies classes watched and listened via videoconference. The teachers discussed their reasons for joining the military, shared stories about their time in the Army and answered student questions that ranged from “What was the food like?” to “Would you do it over again if given the chance?”
Decades old Abilene school cookbook reprinted by son of cafeteria worker

Decades old Abilene school cookbook reprinted by son of cafeteria worker.
Cincinnati Public Schools teacher arrested on drug charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher was arrested on school grounds Thursday on drug charges. Laura Morand, a teacher at Evanston Academy, is accused of knowingly permitting drug abuse. An affidavit says investigators found a large number of narcotics "packaged for distribution" in plain sight while executing a search warrant at Morand's Deer Park home.
Man charged after found vandalizing classrooms at elementary school in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing several classrooms at Central Elementary School in George County.  Tracy Allen Lawson, 27, was charged by the George County School District (GCSD) Police Department with one count of commercial burglary after an employee spotted him at the school. Investigators determined that Lawson trespassed […]
Oklahoma Executes Man for 1985 Elementary School Teacher Slaying

A inmate in Oklahoma who spent 36 years on death row was executed on Thursday morning for the 1985 murder of schoolteacher Linda Reaves. Bigler Stouffer II, 79, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and was declared dead at 10:16 a.m., 16 minutes after the scheduled start of the execution. “My request is that my father forgive them,” Stouffer said as his final words. “Thank you.” Stouffer had long maintained his innocence but was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.
