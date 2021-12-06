Windy! Clouds Clearing & Temperatures Falling Today! -Derek Sibley

A record high-low and record high could both fall on Friday. A cold front will bring a stormy start to the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers will persist into the evening hours. After midnight, some clearing is possible. With a persistent south breeze, it may be difficult for fog to develop. Those south winds will also hold temperatures way up and some neighborhoods could fail to leave the 70s! The warmest low on record for the date was 68 degrees in 2007. Friday will be especially warm with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. The record high temperature for the date was 82 degrees, set in 2007. If clouds prove to be stubborn and less sun peeks through, highs could run a few degrees shy of that mark. A stray shower is possible, but most will stay dry.

