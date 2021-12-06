ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Windy! Clouds Clearing & Temperatures Falling Today! -Derek Sibley

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wind Advisory is in effect until 9am this morning for all of our area. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are in the forecast for this morning. Gusty winds could...

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJCL

Dry and cooler today but spring-like temperatures on the way

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure system will try to build into the area today. It will be a dry day, but there will be lots of clouds throughout the day. It will be a little cooler today with north-northeast wind. Highs are going to be near the 65-degree average. Models...
SAVANNAH, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Remaining chilly today with some sunshine followed by clouds

Chilly with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High: 39. Mostly cloudy (some rain late at night). High: 46 Low: 38. Wednesday was another cloudy and cold day, but despite a few flakes here and there, it was mostly dry as a disorganized system spared us any appreciable snowfall. And snow lovers have very little to be excited about both in the short and long term.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
wbrz.com

Thursday PM Forecast: first some records could fall, then temperatures

A record high-low and record high could both fall on Friday. A cold front will bring a stormy start to the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers will persist into the evening hours. After midnight, some clearing is possible. With a persistent south breeze, it may be difficult for fog to develop. Those south winds will also hold temperatures way up and some neighborhoods could fail to leave the 70s! The warmest low on record for the date was 68 degrees in 2007. Friday will be especially warm with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. The record high temperature for the date was 82 degrees, set in 2007. If clouds prove to be stubborn and less sun peeks through, highs could run a few degrees shy of that mark. A stray shower is possible, but most will stay dry.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Light Mix & Snow This Morning, Winter Storm Tomorrow -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 37F. Winds, SSE 10-20 MPH. A light mix of snow and possibly sleet may occur this morning. Otherwise, expect light snow showers this morning and through the early afternoon. Skies should clear later this morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies. It will be much warmer than it has been recently, with highs in the upper 30s today.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Chasing record high temperatures today and Friday

Afternoon high temperatures over the next couple of days will be around 15-25 degrees above seasonal average. Additionally, winds will be on the gusty side as it brings in lots of humidity off the Gulf. The next strong cold front with a few showers arrives Saturday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

