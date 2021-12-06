ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Carpenter Earns Two Titles at Inaugural Meet For Men’s Track and Field

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpaI1_0dF7luDa00

SELINSGROVE, PA– St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Track and Field team made their program debut today at the Susquehanna Early Season Invitational in Selinsgrove, PA. The Seahawks had nine athletes compete in the inaugural meet. Ethan Carpenter put St. Mary’s on the map with two first-place victories in today’s invitational. The Hawks all put up a strong performance in their respective events and brought home a handful of notable finishes.

How it Happened

  • St. Mary’s had nine athletes compete across nine events at this inaugural meet. Alex Behzadi, Ethan Carpenter, Will Christophel, Logan Musumeci, Nate Norris, Kirby Obi, Christian Oliverio, Caleb Shankle and Alexander Gouin had the honor of representing St. Mary’s Track and Field today in the program’s birth.
  • Ethan Carpenter came up big for the Seahawks, earning two first place titles in the shot put and the 35lb weight throw. Carpenter blew the competition out of the water in both events with his largest margin being over one meter. This one meter margin was earned in the weight throw where of 12 opponents, Carpenter threw 14.76 meters. The second place finish threw 13.46 meters. In his second event, the shot put, Carpenter made a 12.29 meter shot; beating second place by .20 meters. There were 20 competitors participating in the shot put including teammate Behzadi. Behzadi fell to 19th place with a 8.63 meter shot put.
  • Behzadi competed in three other events today including the high jump, 60M hurdles, and the 4×400. Behzadi placed 3/5 in the high jump and 7/8 in the hurdles.
  • The 4×400 team earned a strong third place finish of six competing teams. Seahawks Behzadi, Christophel, Obi and Oliverio were focused in to finish ahead of opponents Scranton and Misericordia. The Seahawks crossed the finish in 3:49.97.
  • Musumeci and Shankle took on the 3000M race for the Hawks today. Musumeci held towards the front of the pack to clinch a sixth place finish among the 16 runners. Musumeci crossed the finish line at 9:28.23. Shankle also competed in the 3000M for the Hawks, finishing the race at 10:52.89 in last place.
  • Four Seahawks competed in the One Mile race today and put up competitive times. Christophel led the way for the Seahawks, finishing in seventh place at 4:53.73. Norris was up next for the Hawks and took 15th at 5:12.66. Oliverio crossed the finish just 13 seconds later to earn 19th place. Obi would round out the race for the Hawks, taking 22nd of the 26 runners at 5:30.86.
  • Gouin would tackle two events himself, the 60M and 200M dash. Gouin earned 13th place in the 60M of the 18 competitors in 7.76 seconds. He would then go on to take 25th place of the 28 runners participating in the 200M in 26.36 seconds.

The Seahawks will head to Fairfax, Virginia where they will compete at George Mason University. The meet is set for Saturday, January 8th.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM’s Winning Streak Comes to an End with Loss to CCBC Dundalk

The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on December 7 with a 74-69 loss to the CCBC Dundalk Lions. The Hawks had their worst shooting night of the season from the floor, registering season-lows in field-goal percentage (.294 percent), field goals made (20), and field goals attempted (68). However, they managed to stay in the game by going 23-29 from the free-throw line, recording a season-high in free-throws made while tying their season-high in free-throw attempts.
DUNDALK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Women’s Track and Field Makes Program Debut at Susquehanna Invitational

SELINSGROVE, PA– St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field team made their program debut today at the Susquehanna Early Season Invitational in Selinsgrove, PA. The Seahawks had five athletes compete in the inaugural meet and though the Hawks did not finish with the results they had hoped for, today was a great […] The post Women’s Track and Field Makes Program Debut at Susquehanna Invitational appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SELINSGROVE, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Atlantic East Selects Kidd as Women’s Swimmer of the Week for Third Time

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference named sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) it’s Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the third time this season as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. Kidd has now won the AEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week award three of the last four times it has been awarded. […] The post Atlantic East Selects Kidd as Women’s Swimmer of the Week for Third Time appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selinsgrove, PA
Sports
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Racetrax Player Wins $30,018 Playing Long-Odds Horses

A Racetrax player from St. Mary’s County was running errands and, as often happens, decided to play a few games. What has never happened before, though, did happen, when he won $30,018.90 on a Superfecta Box bet. The winner didn’t find out, however, until he got home and checked his ticket. “I never watch the races. I […] The post St. Mary’s Racetrax Player Wins $30,018 Playing Long-Odds Horses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LOTTERY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy