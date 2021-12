There are hundreds of different species of bugs that live in Tucson and many of these little invertebrates find their way onto the University of Arizona campus. While this may be offputting to some, these creatures add another layer to our campus's biological beauty. Due to the increased rainfall this year, more bugs than usual came out and Daily Wildcat Photographer Eli Rahamim set out to capture a snapshot of this insect diversity on campus.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO