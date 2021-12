There are a few actors we adore but probably wouldn't opt to play our parents because, well, of their deranged commitment to the bit: Daniel Day-Lewis is probably top of that list; no doubt Lady Gaga would spend at least a year in mom and/or dad's shoes, and is that an experience you really want to have? Jeremy Strong, incredible so he has been since the inception of Succession, is up there too — and yet, as unearthed in a New Yorker profile of the Method-loving (ahem, "identity diffusion," sorry) actor, arthouse auteur James Gray tapped him up to play his dad in his upcoming Armageddon Time.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO