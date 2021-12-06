ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WFT fears Thomas tore ACL, MCL, source says

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Logan Thomas will undergo further testing to confirm the knee injuries...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

The Tre’Davious White ACL Injury

There was six minutes left in the 2nd quarter when Tre’Davious White sustained an ACL injury. Watching at home, sedated by tryptophan, video exhibited the textbook mechanism. White was able to walk to the locker room, but the sustained damage was palpable in his emotions. Hearts and prayers for a smooth recovery for the Goalie Academy founder and 1st Team All-Pro CB.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
profootballrumors.com

WFT To Activate Logan Thomas, Curtis Samuel

Washington will have two of their best offensive players in action tonight. Both tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have been cleared to play against the Seahawks (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo). The WFT opened Thomas’ practice window last week by designating him for return. Before...
NFL
106.7 The Fan

WFT controls path to postseason

Ron Rivera should be praised for holding this team together, but a fair amount of criticism is still warranted after consecutive 2-6 starts. Good teams find a way to win without desperation. Still, Washington is right where it needs to be.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Sources: NFL asking teams for further vax info

NFL officials want to ascertain whether any other players have misrepresented their vaccination status after the Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards were suspended this week, sources told ESPN. NFL officials want to ascertain whether any other players have misrepresented their vaccination status after the Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Mike...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Laredo Morning Times

Curtis Samuel, after his first catch at home, says he's ready to stay in WFT's lineup

In the second quarter Monday, nearly three months later than he had hoped, Curtis Samuel caught his first pass in front of his new team's fans. The Washington Football Team receiver snagged a swing pass, sprinted forward nine yards and got clocked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, prompting some in the crowd to flinch.
NFL
KPLC TV

Report: Taysom Hill to play tore tendon in finger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will not need surgery on his finger and will play through his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Team doctors, according to Schefter, deemed the injury was not as severe as Russell Wilson’s finger injury earlier in the season. The latest report...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Harrison Phillips tore PCL in preseason

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips confirmed an injury he previously sustained this summer. During the preseason, Phillips suffered a knee injury. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, one to never give any information away if he can, did not provide much detail the situation at the time. The coach described...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl#Espn#Wft#Acl
NBC Sports

Tre’Davious White tore his ACL Thursday night

The Bills’ 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving pushed them back in the right direction after a Week 10 loss to the Colts, but any attempts to build on that win are going to come without the help of corner Tre'Davious White. White left the win in the first...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On WFT’s Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas‘ knee injury might not be so bad after all. “The MRI results came back [and] were better than we anticipated,” head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference (Twitter link). “Obviously, there is some damage there,” Rivera continued. “It’s not as extensive as first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama believes star wide receiver tore ACL against Georgia, per report

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama will be without one of its top playmakers in wide receiver John Metchie III in the College Football Playoff. Metchie went down with a leg injury in the first half of the SEC Championship Game, and he didn’t return to the game in the second half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy