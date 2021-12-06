WFT fears Thomas tore ACL, MCL, source says

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
A promising season for a blossoming Buffalo Bills squad took a horrific turn on Thursday night. Against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 of the NFL, star Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a scary-looking injury on a routine play. Here’s the play that caused White’s injury. It was a...
The Cleveland Browns will be licking their wounds for two weeks between games against the Baltimore Ravens. The team had all kinds of chances to win the game with Lamar Jackson throwing four interceptions. As discussed last night, the offense failed the defense but the bigger concern was the loss...
There was six minutes left in the 2nd quarter when Tre’Davious White sustained an ACL injury. Watching at home, sedated by tryptophan, video exhibited the textbook mechanism. White was able to walk to the locker room, but the sustained damage was palpable in his emotions. Hearts and prayers for a smooth recovery for the Goalie Academy founder and 1st Team All-Pro CB.
There have yet to be any official reports or updates from Buffalo Bills coaches or the team itself on the status of cornerback Tre’Davious White just yet. There’s still a chance he’s going to be OK. However, the initial word from one source does not sound good. According to Dr....
Washington will have two of their best offensive players in action tonight. Both tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have been cleared to play against the Seahawks (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo). The WFT opened Thomas’ practice window last week by designating him for return. Before...
Ron Rivera should be praised for holding this team together, but a fair amount of criticism is still warranted after consecutive 2-6 starts. Good teams find a way to win without desperation. Still, Washington is right where it needs to be.
NFL officials want to ascertain whether any other players have misrepresented their vaccination status after the Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards were suspended this week, sources told ESPN. NFL officials want to ascertain whether any other players have misrepresented their vaccination status after the Bucs’ Antonio Brown and Mike...
In the second quarter Monday, nearly three months later than he had hoped, Curtis Samuel caught his first pass in front of his new team's fans. The Washington Football Team receiver snagged a swing pass, sprinted forward nine yards and got clocked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, prompting some in the crowd to flinch.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will not need surgery on his finger and will play through his injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Team doctors, according to Schefter, deemed the injury was not as severe as Russell Wilson’s finger injury earlier in the season. The latest report...
In September, Robert Griffin III said he “would love” to return to the Washington Football Team. Now, the former Heisman Trophy winner is advertising his tell-all book named “Surviving Washington.”. The 31-year old Griffin says he will walk readers through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in sports. He will...
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips confirmed an injury he previously sustained this summer. During the preseason, Phillips suffered a knee injury. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, one to never give any information away if he can, did not provide much detail the situation at the time. The coach described...
The Bills’ 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving pushed them back in the right direction after a Week 10 loss to the Colts, but any attempts to build on that win are going to come without the help of corner Tre'Davious White. White left the win in the first...
Alabama junior receiver John Metchie III left the 2021 SEC Championship Game near the end of the first half. Metchie was down on the turf before being helped off the field by Crimson Tide trainers. He did not return to the game. "John Metchie is probably going to be out...
Logan Thomas‘ knee injury might not be so bad after all. “The MRI results came back [and] were better than we anticipated,” head coach Ron Rivera told reporters during his Monday afternoon press conference (Twitter link). “Obviously, there is some damage there,” Rivera continued. “It’s not as extensive as first...
Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama will be without one of its top playmakers in wide receiver John Metchie III in the College Football Playoff. Metchie went down with a leg injury in the first half of the SEC Championship Game, and he didn’t return to the game in the second half.
The Washington Football Team got a huge boost last week when tight end Logan Thomas returned after a long stint on injured reserve. It's feeling the benefits of his return today in Sin City after catching an opening-drive touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas' seven-yard grab capped off a...
Comments / 0