Davis pushed to brink but earns decision vs. Cruz

Three-division champion Devonta “Tank” Davis currently holds the WBA lightweight and junior lightweight belts. On Saturday night, he will defend his lightweight title from Isaac” Pitbull” Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Davis (25-0-0, 24 KO) is the larger fighter at 5’6” with a 69-inch reach that is half of a foot longer than that of Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) who stands at 5’4½”. At 23 years old, this is Cruz’s first title fight, as he’s put in the work in both Mexico and the United States to earn this opportunity. Davis is a heavy favorite, with odds predicting what would be the first knockout-loss of Cruz’s career.
