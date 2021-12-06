ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Davis pushed to brink but earns decision vs. Cruz

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Gervonta Davis didn’t deliver a knockout but retained his WBA “regular” lightweight...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

MMA Fighting

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights from their main event above, courtesy of multiple sources. Davis vs. Cruz took place Dec. 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Gervonta Davis (26-0) put his WBA lightweight belt on the line against Isaac Cruz (22-2-1), which aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gervonta Davis
CBS Sports

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz fight results, highlights: 'Tank' scores unanimous decision over game opponent

When Isaac Cruz stepped in on just over one month's notice to face Gervonta "Tank" Davis, many fans and media members felt Davis was going to face a much tougher test than his originally planned bout with Rolando Romero. It's hard to imagine that was incorrect after Cruz was able to give Davis almost all he could handle for 12 rounds at Los Angeles' Staples Center before Davis was able to pull out a narrow unanimous decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Boxing pros react to Tank Davis’ decision win, Ryan Garcia calls him “weak”

Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros. Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds. He closed as a -1400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
COMBAT SPORTS
Combat Sports
Sports
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Whicker: Gervonta Davis does enough for unanimous decision over Isaac Cruz

As promised, Isaac Cruz was no replacement player. The 23-year-old from Mexico, called into battle against Gervonta Davis when the scheduled opponent was suspended, gave the “Tank” an unexpectedly stern challenge at Staples Center Saturday night. In the end, Davis had done just enough to win a close but unanimous...
COMBAT SPORTS
projectspurs.com

Davis vs Cruz live stream Showtime PPV Main Card Fight

Three-division champion Devonta “Tank” Davis currently holds the WBA lightweight and junior lightweight belts. On Saturday night, he will defend his lightweight title from Isaac” Pitbull” Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Davis (25-0-0, 24 KO) is the larger fighter at 5’6” with a 69-inch reach that is half of a foot longer than that of Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) who stands at 5’4½”. At 23 years old, this is Cruz’s first title fight, as he’s put in the work in both Mexico and the United States to earn this opportunity. Davis is a heavy favorite, with odds predicting what would be the first knockout-loss of Cruz’s career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fightnews.com

Davis-Cruz Final Press Conference

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and challenger Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before their PPV battle this Sunday from Staples Center in Los Angeles. “He can say whatever he wants right now, but it’s different when you get hit in the face.”. –...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Undefeated knockout artist Gervonta "Tank" Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact Sunday night when he defends his WBA regular lightweight title against Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Davis has emerged as one of boxing's more consistent draws...
COMBAT SPORTS

