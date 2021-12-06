Davis pushed to brink but earns decision vs. Cruz

Gervonta Davis’ close but deserved decision win over Isaac Cruz is kicking up a ton of chatter online, and of course some of that is coming from their fellow boxing pros. Mostly, the fight has gotten good reviews, and both Davis (26-0, 24 KO) and Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) are being shown respect for a competitive — surprisingly to most people — Showtime pay-per-view main event. Davis fought through a left hand injury, which he says cropped up in about the sixth round, and was very clearly an issue in the final few rounds. He closed as a -1400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO