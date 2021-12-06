ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia shares inch higher on upbeat comments from treasurer

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, as upbeat comments from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on the economic prospects for 2022 offset some worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.05% higher at 7,245.1, with gains in the energy (.AXEJ) and gold (.AXGD) sectors offsetting losses in technology (.AXIJ.) and mining (.AXMM). The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

Frydenberg on Sunday said Australia will raise its 2022 economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review, adding that it is too early to estimate the impact from Omicron on the economic outlook. read more

Rising cases in Sydney and other cities have forced some regions to tighten their domestic border controls, with the country reporting its first community transmission of Omicron on Friday. read more

"There is a little bit of risk-off sentiment at the moment ... traders are just happy to take some profits and set up shop for the year," said Henry Jennings, senior investment analyst at Marcustoday Financial newsletter.

Investors were also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) meeting on Tuesday, where the cash rate (AUCBIR=ECI) is expected to be held at 0.10%. read more

Gold explorers (.AXGD) rose 1.9%, benefiting from a jump in bullion prices, with Northern Star Resources (NST.AX) jumping 3.2% to its best session in more than three weeks.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) also rose, underpinned by firmer oil prices, with Santos (STO.AX) and Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) gaining 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks (.AXIJ)dropped 2.2%, with aerial imagery firm Nearmap (NEA.AX) falling 7.1% to end at its lowest since April 2020.

Afterpay (APT.AX) extended losses to close at a six-month low, while peer Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) hit its weakest in more than 18 months, the biggest percentage decliner on the ASX 200.

Heavyweight miners Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and BHP Group (BHP.AX) fell 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) finished the session 0.6% lower at 12,597.81.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares and European futures slipped on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which also kept currencies in check. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks retreat as money and credit data misses expectations

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s blue chips closed down on Friday after scaling their highest level in more than four months in the previous session, with some investors taking profits after November money and credit data missed analyst expectations. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 5,055.12, while...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Reuters

FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures

Dec 10 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight session on Friday as data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.2%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities retreat with focus on U.S. inflation data

* Most currencies chasing weekly gains * Singapore dollar set to snap six-week losing streak * Indian rupee hits over 17-mth low * Regional equities under pressure; Singapore reports first local Omicron case By Sameer Manekar Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities retreated on Friday, losing ground gained earlier this week as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that could likely make the case for faster tapering by the Federal Reserve. However, all major Asian currencies, except the Indian rupee , were set to log positive weekly gains, lifted by easing Omicron concerns. The Singapore dollar was on pace to snap six straight weeks of declines. The Thai baht appreciated more than 1% in a holiday-truncated trading week while Malaysia's ringgit was set for modest gains, as waning fears of the impact of the Omicron variant lifted prospects for the tourism-reliant economies. On Friday, the South Korean won weakened 0.4% to mark its worst intraday drop in a month, and Indonesian rupiah lost 0.2%, while China's yuan slipped sharply off its 3-1/2-year high in the previous session following the central bank's strong policy signal. The U.S. dollar index inched lower to 96.17, but was chasing its seventh straight weekly rise ahead of the inflation data due later today, where any upside surprise will likely be also interpreted as a case for sooner interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll expects U.S. inflation to climb to 6.8% in November, compared with prior month's 6.2%, which was the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990. "This could build on worries of Fed quickening its pace of normalisation. Inferring from recent Fed speaks, it did feel like officials were preparing the ground for faster pace of taper," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Analysts at Mizuho Bank expect emerging market currencies, which gained against the U.S. dollar earlier in the week, to come under pressure as the market focuses on the inflation data and news around the Omicron coronavirus variant. In India, the rupee weakened to 75.70 per dollar, its lowest level since June last year, and was set for a third straight weekly loss, weighed by the central bank here standing pat on its record low interest rates. However, analysts at Australian bank Westpac expect the rupee appreciating to 70 per dollar by the end of 2023, citing "considerable promise despite a series of shocks" in the Indian economic and financial outlook. Regional equities were all in red, with the Philippines , Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea declining between 0.2% and 1%. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.4% as the city-state reported its first locally transmitted Omicron case. Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields falls 1.6 basis points to 6.313% ** Malaysia's Top Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps - ** India's Star Health choppy in debut after tepid IPO response - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0626 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.05 -9.04 <.N2 -1.0 3.62 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.22 +2.59 <.SS -0.45 5.28 S> EC> India -0.25 -3.49 <.NS -0.31 24.90 EI> Indones -0.15 -2.31 <.JK -0.48 10.59 ia SE> Malaysi +0.01 -4.62 <.KL -0.12 -7.82 a SE> Philipp 0.00 -4.59 <.PS -0.68 0.65 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.44 -7.93 <.KS -0.59 4.81 C> 11> Singapo -0.10 -3.28 <.ST -0.32 10.15 re I> Taiwan -0.05 +2.73 <.TW -0.49 21.00 II> Thailan - -10.4 <.SE - 11.65 d 9 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sriraj Kalluvila)
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian#Omicron#S P#Axjo#Frydenberg#Marcustoday Financial#Rba#Aucbir#Northern Star Resources#Axej#Woodside Petroleum#Zip Co Ltd
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose shine ahead of U.S. inflation, oil buoyant

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - World stocks dipped on Friday, retreating from two-week highs set in the previous session amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, although oil remained on track for its biggest weekly gain since late August. Riskier markets have performed well...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling edges down to near 2021 low versus dollar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British pound inched down on Friday to within striking distance of its 2021 low against the dollar, as the UK's pandemic curbs and weak economic data dampened expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates soon. Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Top Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps; shares fall

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove (TPGC.KL) said on Friday its profit for the first quarter was nearly wiped out and it expected the business environment in the near term to be challenging as competition intensified amid slowing demand for medical gloves. The news sent its shares...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Australia to Enforce a Cryptocurrency Reform Plan in 2022, Says Treasurer

A reform in the Australian digital asset industry would place the nation “among a handful of lead countries globally,” said Josh Frydenberg. The Australian politician and Federal Treasurer – Josh Frydenberg – indicated that Australia would implement a “comprehensive payments and crypto-asset reform plan” next year.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks, FX slip on inflation jitters, but eye weekly gains

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies fell on Friday as caution kicked in ahead of a U.S. inflation reading that could prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten policy at a faster pace. MSCI's indexes of emerging market (EM) currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) and stocks (.MSCIEF) dropped 0.3% and...
BUSINESS
Herald & Review

World shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Frankfurt as Germany’s...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia shares set to fall on open, NZ down

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday, likely weighed down by losses in heavyweight miners after steel futures dropped on sluggish downstream demand and easing raw material prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 15.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil prices on track for biggest weekly gain since August

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August, with market sentiment buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth and fuel demand. The Brent and WTI benchmarks were both on course for gains of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy