ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks’ win over 49ers is positive but changes little about the big picture

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Russell Wilson looked like himself again in a 30-23 win Sunday. Injuries...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers entrenched in playoff picture but are focused on winning

597 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers arguably had their biggest win of the season on Sunday, except for maybe their Week 10 win against the Rams, as they continued their winning streak with an impressive outing against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Blunt Response When Asked About Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool finished Thursday night’s game with a nice stat line, but he made one too many costly mistakes. In the first quarter, Claypool was called for unnecessary roughness after he got into a physical altercation with Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland. His actions certainly had consequences, as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to sit the second-year wideout for a little bit.
NFL
Post-Bulletin

49ers run over Vikings, 34-26, in game with big playoff implications

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Once again, the Minnesota Vikings got run out of Levi’s Stadium. This time, it wasn’t necessarily by the score. But San Francisco again ran the ball at will in a 34-26 victory on Sunday. The 49ers rolled up 208 yards rushing against a Minnesota defensive line...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Reuters

Ground attack leads 49ers to win over Vikings

Deebo Samuel rushed for two touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell ran for 133 yards and another score, and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 34-26 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara, Calif. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 17 of 26 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown...
NFL
49erswebzone

16 observations from the 49ers’ win over the Vikings

228 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are back to having a winning record. They were far from perfect on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but were able to hold on to win the game, moving to 6-5 on the season.
NFL
The Independent

Washington into NFC playoff picture with Seattle Seahawks win

A last-minute interception by Kendall Fuller ensured the Washington Football Team beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 to register their third consecutive victory.Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson masterminded a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final three minutes and hit wide receiver Freddy Swain on a 32-yard touchdown toss, but was picked off by cornerback Fuller on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.Washington running back JD McKissic made his former team pay by catching a touchdown pass from signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and running for another score before being taken off in the fourth with a suspected head injury.The Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs appeared slim following the loss, which was their third in a row.Washington, meanwhile, jumped into the last NFC wildcard spot with the victory and will next take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada. Read More Ralph Hasenhuttl ready to press ‘reset button’ at SouthamptonNikola Jokic returns to help Denver Nuggets beat Miami HeatFootball rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial
NFL
49erswebzone

Surging 49ers go for 4th straight win and cover at the flailing Seahawks, Week 13 betting odds and pick

205 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers winning and covering three consecutive games for the first time since 2019 not only put them in playoff position but back into the discussion for the division title, but the Niners will be without Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner when they travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 13. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#The Big Picture#American Football#Patriots Bills#Afc#Nfc
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots' position greatly improves with win over Titans

The New England Patriots extended their win streak to six games Sunday with a 36-13 triumph over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium. It was an important victory for the Patriots on several fronts. For starters, they have reclaimed first place in the AFC East...
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Current NFL playoff picture: More AFC chaos, top seed on the line Monday night

Here is the current postseason outlook, including teams in the hunt. Here is the current postseason outlook, including teams in the hunt. Russell Wilson looked like himself again in a 30-23 win Sunday. Injuries and a 4-8 record, though, are not helpful for Seattle’s goals. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mercury News

Photos: Rival Seattle Seahawks stun San Francisco 49ers, ending three-game win streak

The San Francisco 49ers could have sent the game into overtime from the 4-yard line with seconds to spare. But at fourth-and-goal with 22 seconds remaining, Jimmy Garoppolo took the final snap from the 3-yard line and had his throw blocked by Seattle Seahawk’s Carlos Dunlap which led to a 30-23 defeat at Lumen Field.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

NFL Week 13 takeaways: Cardinals defense dominates; Minshew mania in Philly?

Tom Brady extended his league lead in touchdowns, the Chargers fought off a Bengals rally and the Lions are winless no more. Gardner Minshew started Sunday in place of an ailing Jalen Hurts and threw two touchdown passes to lift the Eagles to a 33-18 victory over the Jets.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 30-23 vs. 49ers

The Seahawks completed a season sweep of the 49ers in a game that featured a little bit of everything. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast. Steve Raible Interview (01:41) Pete Carroll Postgame Presser (11:37) Dee Eskridge Postgame Presser (28:46) Quandre Diggs Postgame Presser (30:53) Carlos Dunlap...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Fast Facts: Seahawks outlast 49ers for chaotic 30-23 win

The Seahawks may have won their game Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was really chaos that reigned at Lumen Field. Seahawks 30, 49ers 23: Instant Reaction | Box score. Seattle and San Francisco combined for six total turnovers. A single tight end was responsible for three...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: 710 ESPN Seattle on 30-23 win over 49ers

The Seahawks got back in the win column on Sunday with a 30-23 win over the 49ers in a chaotic battle between the two NFC West rivals. As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of 710 ESPN Seattle. See what they have to say below, and tune in Monday for full Seahawks coverage starting with The Mike Salk Show at 6 a.m. and The Pete Carroll Show at 9:30.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Eagles to victory

Philadelphia Eagles QB Gardner Minshew earning a win in his first start of the season? Sweet. Getting to celebrate it with his dad? Priceless. Philadelphia Eagles QB Gardner Minshew earning a win in his first start of the season? Sweet. Getting to celebrate it with his dad? Priceless. This post...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy