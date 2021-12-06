Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Eagles to victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of Carson Wentz being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. Calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a quarterback switch came weeks earlier than that, as Wentz struggled through the worst season of his career. Then-coach Doug Pederson resisted for a while, understanding the weight and potential consequences of such a decision. But with the Eagles trailing the Green Bay Packers 20-6 in Week 13, and the offense once again stuck in neutral, Pederson went to Hurts early in the third quarter.
