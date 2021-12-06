ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gardner Minshew is fired up to see dad after leading Eagles to victory

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles QB Gardner Minshew earning a win in his first start...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew is in for Week 13

Welp, it’s officially official; Jalen Hurt is out as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback… at least for Week 13. That’s right, despite some speculation heading in the opposite direction and a desire from 1 to get back on the field after tweaking his ankle versus the New York Giants, Hurts will be on the sidelines for the Eagles’ forthcoming contest against the New York Jets, with Gardner Minshew set to take his place in the starting lineup.
NFL
National football post

Report: Gardner Minshew II probable starting QB for Eagles

Gardner Minshew is slated to start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets on Sunday with Jalen Hurts battling an ankle injury, according to a published report. Another report indicates the Eagles will wait and see how Hurts is feeling on Sunday before making a final...
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

What can the Eagles expect from Gardner Minshew in his first start?

The Eagles traded Joe Flacco to the Jets after No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was injured. This paved the way for former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew to be the backup to Jalen Hurts. There has been a lot of speculation this week that Hurts could miss time with an ankle injury, so yet again the Eagles could see some craziness with a backup QB.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
Denver Post

Jets start strong, then sputter in loss to Gardner Minshew, Eagles

The Jets defense reverted back to their old ways on Sunday, when they allowed the Eagles offense to cruise to a 33-18 win. The immediate outrage centers around the defense being atrocious and rightfully so. This season was always about the development of Zach Wilson. And the silver lining is...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Watch Gardner Minshew throw his first touchdown

Well, that didn’t take long. After watching Marcus Epps save a special teams touchdown by Braxton Berrios for a 79-yard return, Gardner Minshew nailed Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown on his very first drive as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting quarterback. Now granted, this technically wasn’t Minshew’s first drive as...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Jets admit they did not prepare for Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew: Here’s why

There was always a question mark surrounding the quarterback the Jets would face in Sunday’s meeting with the Eagles. Despite nursing an ankle injury, Philadelphia starting quarterback Jalen Hurts insisted he would be back under center when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. The possibility he’d miss his first game of the season was always there, and sure enough, he was listed as questionable on Friday, and by Saturday, reports leaked that he would be out and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew would take his place.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Giving Gardner Minshew a Game Could Help Eagles Gather Intelligence

Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
NFL
ESPN

In Jalen Hurts vs. Gardner Minshew QB debate, answer is clear for Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Monday marks the one-year anniversary of Carson Wentz being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. Calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a quarterback switch came weeks earlier than that, as Wentz struggled through the worst season of his career. Then-coach Doug Pederson resisted for a while, understanding the weight and potential consequences of such a decision. But with the Eagles trailing the Green Bay Packers 20-6 in Week 13, and the offense once again stuck in neutral, Pederson went to Hurts early in the third quarter.
NFL
WITF

Gardner Minshew steps in, Eagles score on 1st 7 drives to beat Jets

The QB was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert while starting in place of an injured Jalen Hurts in a 33-18 victory. (East Rutherford, N.J.) — Gardner Minshew stepped into the huddle for Philadelphia, kept things light — as he always does — and led the clock-eating Eagles on seven straight scoring drives.
NFL
New York Post

Gardner Minshew has sweet moment with dad as Eagles QB controversy begins

The most memorable moment of Gardner Minshew’s noteworthy Sunday may not have taken place on the field. After Minshew’s first start in nearly a year ended with the Eagles’ 33-18 victory over the Jets, the 25-year-old quarterback met up with his dad outside MetLife Stadium, where they shared a sweet father-son moment.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
NFL
FanSided

Watch Gardner Minshew celebrate Eagles win versus Jets with his father

How about that performance by Gardner Minshew in Week 13? The Philadelphia Eagles‘ QB1 of the moment walked into MetLife Stadium and walked out the winning quarterback following a performance in which he completed 20 of 25 passes. Philly got the desired result, a bounceback win, but the eyeball test we all employed on Minshew was truly satisfying.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 3 things we could see from Eagles offense if Gardner Minshew plays vs. Jets

Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a mainstay on the sideline throughout this season. Minshew, the eccentric, quirky backup quarterback the Eagles traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to acquire him during training camp, has been seen standing near quarterback coach Brian Johnson, sharing his views of what he sees opposing defenses are doing against starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Minshew has also had an earpiece that is connected to the communications detailing the plays being called.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy