ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoff picture: Updated standings before pivotal Patriots-Bills meeting

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game could provide a...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#Nfl Playoff Picture#Shakeup#American Football#Afc#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 13 storylines: Patriots, Bills meet for AFC East supremacy

You know the stakes are sky high in Monday’s anticipated Patriots-Bills matchup when New England head coach Bill Belichick gives out electric quotes like this one from earlier in the week: “From top to bottom, just a good football team that does everything well. Good, solid team. Good as anyone we've played. We know it'll take a good effort from us Monday night.”
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live game updates from NFL Week 13

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football with supremacy in the AFC East on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. The 8-4 Patriots lead the Bills by a half-game in the AFC East race. New England...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

2021 NFL playoff picture: Full postseason standings, wild card race, projected opening matchups

The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here. You know what that means: the playoff picture is actually beginning to take shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the AFC North to the ever-shifting landscape of the AFC East to the mercurial collection of NFC wild card foes, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture into December.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

'He's a coach on the field' — Peter Schrager on Cooper Kupp | Cheat Sheet for Week 14

Peter Schrager talks about Cooper Kupp’s interesting postgame interview after the Los Angeles Rams’ win on Sunday. Peter Schrager breaks down why Baltimore Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator is building a case to become a head coach next season. “You’re not going to find many leaders of men like Wink Martindale.” ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
chargers

Where Are the Bolts in the 2021 NFL Playoff Picture?

Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 14 of the 2021 season. 1) New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining Schedule: BYE, at IND, vs. BUF, vs. JAX, at MIA. 2) Tennessee Titans (8-4) Remaining Schedule: vs. JAX, at PIT, vs. SF, vs. MIA, at HOU. 3)...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy