NFL playoff picture: Updated standings before pivotal Patriots-Bills meeting

CBS News special correspondent James Brown, who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joined CBSN to discuss the New England Patriots, the NFL playoff picture, the passing of golf trailblazer Lee Elder and more.
FOXBOROUGH — With Week 12 in the book for the AFC (Monday Night Football is two NFC teams), the New England Patriots are back on top of the East Division and are in the No. 2 seed spot in the conference after beating Tennessee 36-13 on Sunday. At 8-4 overall,...
The clock was ticking toward midnight on Sunday when we got the official word: The Ravens are in the driver's seat in the AFC bracket. Their 16-10 victory over the Browns elevated them to the top spot in the AFC, replacing the Titans and just ahead of the surging Patriots.
The Miami Dolphins extended their win streak to four games on Sunday with a beatdown of the Carolina Panthers. The win moved the Dolphins to 5-7 on the season and kept their slim playoff hopes alive. No team has ever started 1-7 and made the postseason, but the Dolphins are trying to do exactly that.
After Sunday’s win over the Eagles, can the Giants claw their way back into the NFC wild-card race?. Well, they’re 4-7, so they still have a lot of work to do in their final six games — against the Dolphins, Chargers, Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, and Washington. In terms of the...
Despite a small mid-season slump, the Cowboys remain easily on track for the 2021 playoffs. They still have a two-game lead in the division in the win column, and the other NFC East teams have not been able to take advantage of the Cowboys’ struggles over the last four games.
The NFL continues to be as unpredictable as ever through (almost) 12 weeks of the season. There have been 25 games decided by a game-winning score on the final play this season, the most such games through Week 12 of all-time -- and plenty of those have made an impact on the playoff races in both conferences.
You know the stakes are sky high in Monday’s anticipated Patriots-Bills matchup when New England head coach Bill Belichick gives out electric quotes like this one from earlier in the week: “From top to bottom, just a good football team that does everything well. Good, solid team. Good as anyone we've played. We know it'll take a good effort from us Monday night.”
In case you haven't heard, the Buffalo Bills play a huge game against the New England Patriots tonight at Highmark Stadium. It's the first Monday Night Football game in Orchard Park since 2018, and just the third since 2008. The matchups between both teams are a big storyline, but the...
What’s a week in the NFL without a twist or wrinkle to keep us on our toes? This week, it was the long-awaited return (or possible last stand) of betting favorites across the league. Five-point spreads greater than seven points were covered by favorites, including three of 10 points or…
The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football with supremacy in the AFC East on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. The 8-4 Patriots lead the Bills by a half-game in the AFC East race. New England...
The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here. You know what that means: the playoff picture is actually beginning to take shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the AFC North to the ever-shifting landscape of the AFC East to the mercurial collection of NFC wild card foes, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture into December.
Peter Schrager talks about Cooper Kupp's interesting postgame interview after the Los Angeles Rams' win on Sunday. Peter Schrager breaks down why Baltimore Ravens' Defensive Coordinator is building a case to become a head coach next season. "You're not going to find many leaders of men like Wink Martindale."
The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Sunday night in a game that has important implications on the NFL playoff picture. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. After getting off...
Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 14 of the 2021 season. 1) New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining Schedule: BYE, at IND, vs. BUF, vs. JAX, at MIA. 2) Tennessee Titans (8-4) Remaining Schedule: vs. JAX, at PIT, vs. SF, vs. MIA, at HOU. 3)...
