Week 12 came and went in the NFL and we have a few notable moments from some of our former ‘Cats, let’s dive in. After not breaking over 50 yards receiving in a game since Week 4, Randall Cobb had arguably his best performance of the season in the 36-28 win over the Rams on Sunday. Cobb finished with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown to complement Davante Adams through the air; who he just happens to be tied with for most receiving touchdowns on the Packers this season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO