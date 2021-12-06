Cal edges top-seeded USC to win NCAA men's water polo title

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley) USC update: The Trojans were officially eliminated from bowl contention with Saturday’s 35-31 loss to No. 13 BYU, making this weekend’s game against Cal the final date of the season for USC. … This was originally supposed to be played the second weekend of November but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cal. So far, it is the only game delayed by the virus this season in college football. … Health remains a question for the Trojans as they prepare for Cal. QB Kedon Slovis (lower leg) has been sidelined for three weeks and RB Keaontay Ingram (ribs) missed the game against the Cougars after being limited in practice this week. … USC has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Golden Bears, including a 41-17 road win in 2019.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO