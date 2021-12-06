ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cal edges top-seeded USC to win NCAA men's water polo title

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

California captures its 15th NCAA men’s water...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt men's soccer advances to NCAA Elite 8 with shutout win over Hofstra

The Pitt men’s soccer team is back in the NCAA quarterfinals after blanking Hofstra, 4-0, in a Sweet Sixteen game Saturday evening at snowy Ambrose Urbanic Field in Oakland. The fifth-seeded Panthers (13-5-1) got two goals from junior Raphael Crivello and additional goals from sophomores Filip Mirkovic and Bertin Jacquesson.
SOCCER
mtsacathletics.com

Top seed Men's Soccer advances to State Tourney for 12th straight year with win over No. 4 Golden West

(Walnut, CA) Edward Castro and Matt Palos combined for a goal and assist each as No. 1 seed Mt. SAC (17-2-2) handed No. 4 Golden West (13-3-7) a 2-0 defeat in the third round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regionals on Saturday. The victory earns the Mounties a spot in the CCCAA State Championships, which begin on Friday, Dec. 3, at Mt. SAC.
WALNUT, CA
fordhamsports.com

#16 Water Polo Downed by #10 Princeton in NCAA Opening Round

(Princeton, N.J.) – (November 27, 2021) – Princeton's Roko Pozaric netted a match-high four goals, while Pierce Maloney scored three as the #10 Princeton Tigers topped the #16 Fordham Rams, 17-8, in the opening round of the NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship, held at DeNunzio Pool in Princeton, N.J. Fordham...
PRINCETON, NJ
CougsDaily

Top Performers from No. 13 BYU's Win Over USC

BYU improved to 5-0 over the PAC-12 with a 35-31 win at USC on Saturday. The Cougars stopped the Trojans on fourth down deep in their own territory to pull out the victory. Here were the top performers from BYU's victory over USC. 1. Kaleb Hayes. Oregon State transfer Kaleb...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GW Hatchet

Men’s water polo ends season showing promise

Despite coming off a shortened season and a rocky start, men’s water polo rallied together throughout the season to make a playoff run and provide hope for next year. The Colonials finished with a record just below .500 at 12-14, but with a stronger conference record of 7-5. The team finished third in their conference tournament, narrowly missing regionals and falling just short of a fifth trip to the conference title in six years.
SPORTS
Stanford Daily

Seasons in review: Men’s water polo concludes unprecedented year of competition

This year in men’s water polo has been a rollercoaster ride. For the first time in program history, the team played two full seasons in a single calendar year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA postponed the fall sport’s 2020 season until the winter, so Stanford men’s water polo team uncharacteristically played from February to March this year. Then just five months later, they were in the pool again to begin their regularly scheduled 2021 season.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Water Polo
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Season finale against Cal

Where: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley) USC update: The Trojans were officially eliminated from bowl contention with Saturday’s 35-31 loss to No. 13 BYU, making this weekend’s game against Cal the final date of the season for USC. … This was originally supposed to be played the second weekend of November but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cal. So far, it is the only game delayed by the virus this season in college football. … Health remains a question for the Trojans as they prepare for Cal. QB Kedon Slovis (lower leg) has been sidelined for three weeks and RB Keaontay Ingram (ribs) missed the game against the Cougars after being limited in practice this week. … USC has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Golden Bears, including a 41-17 road win in 2019.
BERKELEY, CA
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State women's volleyball enters NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (25-5) earned the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Howard (18-12) on Friday. The Covelli Center will play host to first- and second-round matches. North Carolina and Tennessee play at 5 p.m. Friday, with the meeting between OSU and Howard to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
mercedcountytimes.com

High school water polo transforms a local girl’s life

Claudette Asenjo has had the time of her life achieving great recognition as a sports standout at El Capitan High School in Merced. The 17-year-old senior is a key member of the Girls’ Water Polo Team that has earned the title of Central California Conference (CCC) Champions for the past three years in a row. This year, she was named Most Valuable Player in the entire CCC league.
MERCED, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Men’s Water Polo Falls In NCAA Tournament

The Long Beach State men’s water polo season came to an end on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at UCLA. LBSU lost to UC Davis 9-8 in overtime. Rafael Real Vergara scored four goals for the Beach, but LBSU never led as UC Davis took an early 1-0 lead in the first goal with a exclusion goal from Nic Gross.
LONG BEACH, CA
laloyolan.com

Men's water polo: 4 players receive all-conference team honors

After a great season and winning two of their last three games at the WWPA Championships, four members of the LMU men’s water polo team (12-14, 6-2 WWPA) have been named to the WWPA All-Conference Teams. With four players being recognized for these conference honors and a great performance earning third place in the WWPA Championships, it is apparent that LMU men’s water polo is becoming a tough opponent for any team they face.
SWIMMING & SURFING
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s water polo anticipates NCAA tournament-opening matchups

For the second year in a row, the Bruins’ path to a national championship will require three wins in four days. Fresh off a victory in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship game, No. 1 UCLA men’s water polo (19-3, 1-2 MPSF) will open its title defense Thursday at Spieker Aquatics Center, marking its 36th all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament. The last time the Bruins hosted the tournament, they defeated their crosstown rivals to cap off an undefeated 30-0 championship season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calbears.com

Wilson, Ivey Add To Cal's Titles In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Cal seniors Alicia Wilson, in the 400-yard individual medley, and Isabel Ivey, in the 200-yard freestyle, both produced victories, and the Golden Bears earned a fourth NCAA relay A qualifying time Friday at the Minnesota Invitational. The meet, which features No. 5 Cal, No. 2 Texas and No....
MINNESOTA STATE
calbears.com

Cal Posts Pair of NCAA Top-5 Relay Times

MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-ranked Cal kicked off the Minnesota Invitational Wednesday with a pair of NCAA A qualifying relay swims, with the Golden Bears notching top-5 national times in both events. In the first event of the meet, Cal took three of the top seven spots in the 200-yard medley relay....
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy