Kennedy Center honors creative excellence in the arts at annual gala

By Elizabeth Blair
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year's Kennedy Center honorees Joni Mitchell, Bette Mider, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels and Justino Díaz were celebrated this weekend with a reception at The White House, a medallion ceremony at The Library of Congress and a splashy, black-tie event at the performing arts center's Opera House. The tributes and performances...

