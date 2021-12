MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured during a shooting Sunday night in Whitehaven.

Around 7:24 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 291 Ivan Rd.

The victim was located and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The suspect is believed to have been in a black pickup truck.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

