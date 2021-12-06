ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte official who played crucial role in affordable housing fight set to retire

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
Pamela Wideman (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A top official with the city of Charlotte told Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno that she is retiring from her position.

Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Pamela Wideman is leaving her role in January. Wideman currently oversees the city’s affordable housing programs, the Housing Trust Fund, code enforcement and 311.

Her work has helped create thousands of new affordable housing units across Charlotte.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Affordable Housing Crisis]

Wideman joined the city of Charlotte in 1999 as the internal consultant for the city’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Program.

Last week, Charlotte City Council was notified of her upcoming departure. A nationwide search will be conducted for Wideman’s replacement.

(WATCH BELOW: $2 million donation will help turn Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless)

