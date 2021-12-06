ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS, SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Three 2021 Nobel Prize laureates said Monday that climate change is the biggest...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home countries....
EUROPE
Times Daily

US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

U.S. health authorities again expanded the nation's booster campaign Thursday, opening extra doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to several million 16- and 17-year-olds. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureates#Pandemic#Climate Change#Ap
Times Daily

Brazil to quarantine unvaccinated airline visitors

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil will require international travelers who aren't vaccinated against the coronavirus to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

GM CEO says making ventilators changed the company culture

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of General Motors said Thursday that the automaker learned valuable lessons last year when it stepped in to boost emergency production of ventilators to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
DETROIT, AL
delmartimes.net

Del Mar’s Ardem Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize during special ceremony in Irvine

This year’s American winners were honored in the U.S. due to COVID-19 issues in Stockholm. Ardem Patapoutian, a Del Mar resident who could scarcely envision a life in science as a young immigrant in America, was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday, Dec. 8, for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, breakthroughs he largely made at La Jolla’s elite Scripps Research.
IRVINE, CA
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
ASIA
Times Daily

Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rev. Craig Duke has been a Methodist minister for three decades, building a reputation as a staunch advocate of LGBTQ inclusion. His pastoral duties have now been terminated — the result of a bitter rift surfacing in his Indiana church after he sought to demonstrate solidarity by appearing in drag alongside prominent drag queens in the HBO reality series “We’re Here.”
INDIANA STATE
Times Daily

Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed to turn over $70 million worth of stolen antiquities and will be subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Vanguard Composer Alvin Lucier Dies, New Details of Rubell D.C. Museum, and More: Morning Links for December 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ALVIN LUCIER, the avant-garde composer of unconventional means and immense influence, has died at 90, the New York Times reports. Trained in classical composition, Lucier had early encounters with pieces by radical figures like Arnold Schoenberg and John Cage that pushed him to make venturesome work. His most famous piece may be I Am Sitting in a Room (1969), in which he recorded himself reading a text that begins with those words, then played it and re-recorded it, repeating the process until it became a tangled, otherworldly sonic field. “I just wrote that text in...
ENTERTAINMENT
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony. But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy