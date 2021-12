The Bank of England has two hawkish members who last voted for a rate hike; Saunders and Ramsden. Saunders is now leaning more dovishly as of late. On December 03 Saunders said that decisions in December’s meeting will be dependent on the economic effects of the new Omicron variant. He also said that any rise in the Bank Rate will be limited given that the neutral level of interest rates remain low. Broadbent is a more neutral member but he spoke on December 06 and mentioned uncertainty concerning the BoE decision due to Omicron.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO