ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

11 Must-Have Gifts That People With Natural Hair Will Love

By Kristen Adaway
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of us who have natural, textured or transitioning hair, we know how sacred hair products that actually work are. Shampoos, conditioners, scarves, flexi rods, oils and bonnets are part of our daily routines, and we jump for joy when we receive new goodies to try out as gifts. For...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Fact: These Products Will Make Your Hair Grow Like Crazy, According to Reviews

For healthier hair that grows like crazy, we'll try anything, right? I mean, at least I know I will. Last year, when my hair was shedding a ton, I was reading up and trying all the supplements and haircare products in the hopes that I could stop what I thought was a descent into baldness. I have a routine down now that doesn't make my hair shedding as scary as it was, but I still have my moments. I think the cause is a mixture of stress and not getting enough vitamins and minerals (and probably some genetics thrown in).
HAIR CARE
In Style

People Say Their Hair Grows "Twice as Fast" With This Shampoo and Conditioner Set — and It's on Sale for $20

Before the holiday season really starts, get your beauty routine in check. If you're not loving how your hair looks these days, the solution could lie in new shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to volumize and thicken strands. Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the OGX Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
HAIR CARE
wfxb.com

The Perfect Gift to Get People Who Have Everything

In a poll, people were asked what gifts you can always fall back on and chocolate was the top answer, with over half saying it’s always accepted. Meanwhile another go-to are gift baskets, followed by gift cards, clothing accessories like hats, mittens, and slippers and socks.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Products#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Shampoos#Huffpost Shopping#Design Essentials#Bloomingdale#Mizani
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
E! News

12 Must-Have Shoes From Amazon That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Looking to add to your shoe collection before...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

Shampooing Your Hair This Way Could Cause Hair Loss

Hair loss is of the more maddening side effects of getting older. Sometimes it feels like there’s nothing you can do to stop that inevitable shedding and better protect your scalp and strands. But could the way you wash your hair actually exacerbate it? One small change when you’re showering could make a difference over time, and it’s as easy as tweaking your shampoo technique.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KDVR.com

Best moisturizer for aging skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.
SKIN CARE
FIRST For Women

How to Clean Silver Jewelry So It Looks Shiny and New

Do you have a bunch of old jewelry that is just too lackluster to actually wear? Or some you wear so much they’re starting to look a little past their prime? Silver, especially, tends to tarnish, get dirty, and become discolored over time. But don’t go discarding any of your precious pieces just yet, or spending money at the jewelry store to get them shined. As it turns out, you can clean silver jewelry all on your own with things you’ve already got lying around the house!
APPAREL
thecut.com

Why Is Everyone on TikTok Putting on Foundation This Way?

One of the latest trends making the rounds on TikTok involves applying liquid foundation to one’s face using a hard jade roller instead of a squishy sponge or feathery makeup brush. Let’s dissect. Where did this start?. The popular foundation hack seems to have begun with creator Avonna Sunshine, who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

9 best leave-in conditioners for healthy and hydrated locks

Leave-in conditioners are the unsung heroes of the hair world. These multi-taskers are often a quick and easy way to reap the rewards of several products in one handy bottle, saving you time, effort and money. All it takes is a simple spray or dollop or product and off you go – what’s not to love?While it is true that the conditioner you use in the shower will do much of the heavy-lifting when it comes to hair hydration, a leave-in conditioner will provide an additional level of moisture, which can be a lifeline for dry hair. If you’ve had...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

This 48-Hour Ugg Sale Is So Good, We Thought It Was a Mistake

The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are falling, and the twinkling lights are popping up in cities across the nation. That can only mean one thing: It's the holiday season, baby! Holiday season, or well, Ugg season, as we like to call it in the fashion world. The iconic cold-weather shoe is a year-round footwear staple, but the minute the temps hit the low 60s, it's like an influx of Uggs, Uggs, Uggs, everywhere you go.
APPAREL
purewow.com

The 15 Best Heat Protectants for Natural Hair, According to Reviewers

Fact: Natural hair gals have a love hate relationship with styling tools. See, applying heat too often or not using the right products to protect your locks beforehand can lead to dryness, frizz and damage. It’s why heat protectants are key in your routine. Whether you want to diffuse your curls or switch things up with a voluminous blowout, this staple product will protect your hair against temperatures up to 450 degrees, so you get the style you want without frying your strands in the process. We searched high and low to bring you the 15 best heat protectants for natural hair, according to reviewers.
HAIR CARE
In Style

The 5 Best Products For Heatless Styling on Natural Hair

Seasonal changes can be challenging for textured hair. And we all know that not all products are created equal, so determining what works best to produce a look without using any heat is even more difficult. Although many naturals avoid using hot tools on their hair to prevent damage, understanding...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy