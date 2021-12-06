ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Judit Polgár became a chess grandmaster at 15 and beat the best just like the 'Queen's Gambit' protagonist Beth Harmon

By Mohammed Abdelbary
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

László Polgár is an educational psychologist who believes a child can excel at anything if...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What it's like to hitch a ride with Prince Charles

London (CNN) — Earlier this week, we wrote to you from Barbados during Prince Charles' whirlwind tour as the Caribbean island took its first steps as a republic. We were one of several media outlets invited to join the heir to the throne's flight to Bridgetown to cover the celebrations marking the Queen's removal as head of state.
U.K.
FiveThirtyEight

Neither Grandmaster Yields In A Chess Tug Of War

A game, the philosopher Bernard Suits wrote, is “the voluntary attempt to overcome unnecessary obstacles.” It’s one thing to shove a fistful of chess pieces across the board to surround the enemy king. It’s quite another to get them there in accordance with the ancient game’s intricate rules, and while your grandmaster opponent tries to do the same.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Judit Polgár
The Guardian

The best of AB de Villiers, Carlsen’s chess genius and Chelsea v Man Utd

1) Chelsea and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge having had very different seasons so far. There are plenty of previous classics between the two sides to delve into, so let’s start back in 1965 with a Reds side featuring Law, Best, Charlton et al hammering Chelsea 4-0 on Match of the Day. Another TV-featured meeting of the two, in 1973, saw Chelsea win through a Peter Osgood goal at the Bridge. In the Premier League era we’ve had Chelsea thrashing Sir Alex Ferguson’s recent treble-winners in October 1999, José Mourinho’s Blues securing the title in 2006 and a 4-0 win over Mourinho’s United in 2016. On a more heartening note for those in red, here’s an eight-goal FA Cup victory in 1998, United’s comeback in a 3-3 thriller in 2012, and their last win in this fixture, in 2020 just before lockdown.
NFL
godisageek.com

Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov plays Hearthstone in new mini-documentary

Activision has shared a cool video today of Garry Kasparov taking on Hearthstone. It marks 25 years since the chess grandmaster lost to an A.I. opponent. In the mini-documentary titled ‘The Brain’s Last Stand,’ it follows Kasparov as he prepares for a brand new challenge. “I enjoyed learning and playing...
VIDEO GAMES
FiveThirtyEight

The World’s Best Chess Players Are Too Good To Win

Since Friday, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi have been spending their days in a glass box in Dubai, vying for the 2021 World Chess Championship. It’s a title that challenger Nepomniachtchi is hoping to wrest from Carlsen, the world No. 1, who has held it since 2013. But neither has yet yielded any ground, and Tuesday’s Game 4 ended in a 33-move draw over 2.5 hours, the quickest game of the match so far. After four consecutive draws, the score sits level, 2-2. The best-of-14-game match could stretch until mid-December.
SPORTS
FiveThirtyEight

One Misplaced Pawn May Have Just Clinched The World Chess Championship

We didn’t see much of Ian Nepomniachtchi on Sunday, though the Russian grandmaster is nominally competing for the World Chess Championship in Dubai. He spent much of the day in a private room, hidden away from spectators and cameras, while the chess world watched his position deteriorate on the board.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norway Chess#Chess Players#Hungarian
defector.com

The World Chess Championship Has Given Us The Best And Worst Of Classical Chess

It’s been the best of times, it’s been the worst of times, at the 2021 World Chess Championship. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen has taken a 2-0 lead after eight games of the 14-game match against challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi. Along they way, they’ve given us both some of the least and most interesting chess seen at the highest level in a long time.
SPORTS
Food & Wine

This Bar Was Just Named 'World's Best' for 2021

For the second consecutive year, Connaught Bar in London has been ranked number one in the world by The World's 50 Best Bars 2021. The Cubist-inspired bar is led by Agostino Perrone, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, and is known for its personalized cocktails, martini trolley, and striking design. The second spot on the list went to Tayēr + Elementary, also in London.
RESTAURANTS
chessbase.com

"Magnus, and Modern chess, at its best"

Videos: Scandinavian expert Christian Bauer shows clever evasive maneuvers in the system with 3...Da5. Mihail Marin proves that the Catalan is alive and always good for new ideas! Plus "Lucky bag" with analyses by Anish Giri, Peter Heine Nielsen, Romain E. ChessBase Magazine Extra #204: The brilliancy. Peter Heine Nielsen...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Chess
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Refinery29

Gambitting: How To Approach Your Dating Life Like A Game Of Chess

Sitting in her local Italian restaurant, putting the world to rights, Issy’s* Tinder date is going to plan. Her outfit of jeans and a nice top is fancy but "not too extravagant", her choice of carbonara is normal enough but "not too boring" and the vibe is "romantic but not intimidating", just like the Tripadvisor reviews had promised. You see, every aspect of her date has been planned – or at least as much as it can be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Entertainment Weekly

Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): How Squid Game's killer robot became nightmare fuel

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 — already a year full of surprises (both great and terrible) — was Squid Game. In less than a month after its September release, Netflix's Korean survival drama went from completely unknown to must-see TV despite getting practically no official promotion. Viewers flocked via word-of-mouth to the bloody series about 456 down-on-their-luck people trying to win millions of dollars in a life-or-death competition of six playground games. Squid Game quickly became the streaming service's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It topped the charts in all 94 countries where Netflix has a top 10 list. It was, in short, an international phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Gene Kelly's daughter Kerry recalls 'Singin' in the Rain' star's fierce devotion to family in Hollywood

Kerry Kelly Novich was raised by one of the most iconic stars from Hollywood’s golden era – but she insisted her childhood was "ordinary." Gene Kelly, the beloved song-and-dance man who starred in films like "Singin’ in the Rain," "On the Town," "Anchors Aweigh" and "An American in Paris," passed away in 1996 at age 83. The actor appeared in 45 films and his successful career in Hollywood spanned a half-century. Today, he is still revered as a pioneer in dance on film.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNN

CNN

765K+
Followers
118K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy