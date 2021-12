US-based fintech Resolve has announced it has raised USD 25 million in equity funding to meet the B2B demand for simplifying their net terms payments and embed B2B BNPL. These new funds will be used to further expand its platform and team to serve the list of B2B companies using Resolve to facilitate net terms payments overall and throughout their supply chains. The funding round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO