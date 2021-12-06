Bundesliga Roundup: Bayern win controversial Der Klassiker, Freiburg hit six past Gladbach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Chelsea leads Manchester City in the Premier League by a point but manager Thomas Tuchel has not been happy with his side’s last two performances. Chelsea is at West Ham in the lunchtime kickoff and City plays at Watford in the late game. Between the fixtures, Liverpool, which is in third place two points behind Chelsea, plays Wolverhampton. Pep Guardiola's City is almost back at full strength with Kevin De Bruyne back in training after contracting coronavirus. Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker, who missed Wednesday’s win for the defending champions at Aston Villa with knocks, are back in contention. Last-placed Newcastle hosts Burnley, which is also in the relegation zone, still searching for its first win after 14 rounds. Southampton, which is two places but five points above the drop zone, plays ninth-placed Brighton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO