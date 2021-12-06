Annual Westminster College Christmas Vespers service and concert to be held Sunday

NEW WILMINGTON — The public is invited to attend Westminster College’s annual Christmas Vespers worship service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on the college campus.

The message, “What is your Mood?,” will be shared by the Rev. James Mohr, campus chaplain, and will feature scripture readings and music with the theme “The Many Moods of Christmas.”

Senior representatives will serve as liturgists, and music will be provided by Westminster choirs, Symphony Orchestra, the Brass Quintet and student organist Hunter Peterson, Class of ’24, of Russell, Pa.

Sponsored by the Office of Faith and Spirituality, the event is free, although a goodwill offering will be taken to support mission trips. Representatives from Habitat for Humanity will be collecting donations on the way out of the service.

The program will air live on local cable television and stream online at https://youtu.be/AOdG9V1kh8g. The Westminster College Network (WCN) provides coverage of the live event.

For more information, please contact Diane Gabriel at 724-946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.