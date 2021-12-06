New building projects in Henderson, Kentucky totaled $2.4M in November

HENDERSON, Ky. -- A handful of housing starts and several commercial projects highlighted new construction activity in Henderson and Henderson County last month.

The city and county issued permits for four new single-family homes in November — three in the county and one in the city — compared with a total of three in November 2020.

That brings the number of permits for new homes so far this year to 50, up from 41 at this point last year.

Construction costs (excluding land) for the 26 new homes getting permits from the city codes office so far this year has averaged $190,865, compared with an average of $329,763 for the 24 permits for new homes issued by the county codes office.

The total value of home construction authorized so far this year totaled nearly $12.9 million, including almost $5 million in the city and $7.9 million in the county.

The largest new commercial project last month was a $250,000 city permit issued to Lighthouse Storage of Henderson LLC for construction of a 20,800-square-foot storage building at the existing 4.8-acre Lighthouse location at 2429 U.S. 60-East.

The county issued three commercial permits in November including a $250,000 permit to Tyson Poultry at 14660 U.S. 41-South for a new loadout shed; a $130,968 permit to Hydro Aluminum at 5801 Riverport Road for a new storage building, and a $15,000 permit to American Tower Corp. for upgrading cellular equipment on a tower at 1682 Kentucky 416-East.

The total value for new construction last month was just over $2.4 million, compared with just $884,486 in November 2020.

So far this year, the value of all construction has totaled nearly $28.4 million, compared with nearly $42.9 million during the same period last year, which included a $17.9 million permit for the new Jefferson Elementary School being constructed behind South Middle School at 800 S. Alves St.

Excluding the Jefferson Elementary project, construction values amounted to $25.0 million during the first 11 months of 2020.

Here are the building permits issued here last month:

November permits

City of Henderson

Antennas: Shields Developers LLC, 220 Priest St., $56,000; and Gavilon Grain LLC, 105 Towles St., $25,000.

Commercial accessory: DSS Contracting LLC, 1631 S. Green St., $4,500.

Commercial, new: Lighthouse Storage of Henderson LLC, 2429 U.S. 60-East, $250,000.

Commercial demolition: Wieland Corp., 6303 Kentucky 425, $8,500.

Manufactured home demolition: Tony Travis, 2399 Carter Dr., $2,200.

Single-family residential accessory buildings: Richard and Mary Sharp, 1529 Pringle St., $2,900; Steve L. and Carla S. Alexander, 706 Jane Dr., $9,000; Ralph L. and Davis C.F. Bridges, 1303 Alastair Dr., $4,500; and Phillip Powell, 1425 Arrow Way, $5,000.

Single-family residential addition: Matt Cavins, 320 Rettig Road, $32,000.

Single-family new construction: HCM LLC, 1456 Fairground Lane, $150,000.

Signs: Standard Henderson LLC, 132 S. Green St., $4,500; NBJ Development LLC, 34 N. Green St., $4,500; and Maldonado’s Construction, 99 Kentucky 2084-North, $500.

Total: $559,100

Henderson County

New residences: Lee and Sally Jordan, 6512 U.S. 60-East, $650,000; Brandon L. Spainhoward, 9549 Ridgewood Road, $200,000; and Josh and Ashley Minton, 18300 Middle Delaware Road, $373,900.

Room additions: Donna Demar, 13051 Middle Delaware Road, $32,000; and Richard and Gialene Chambers, 2417 Jane Posey Road, $50,000.

Commercial: Hydro Aluminum, 5801 Riverport Road, $130,968; Tyson Poultry, 14660 U.S. 41-South, $250,000; and American Tower Corp., 1682 Kentucky 416-East, $15,000.

Manufactured homes: Ralph Powell, 8828 Martin-Martin Road, $121,000; and Gigi Bryant, 6596 Kentucky 416-West, $16,000.

Garages/utility buildings: Kenneth Parsley, 8820 B. F. Overfield Road, $7,000; Brice Anderson, 7229 Swann Lane, $20,000; and Timothy Agilar, 15887 Kentucky 136-East, $3,000.

Total: $1,868,868