ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys: Animated Spin-Off Diabolical On The Way

By James White
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're still waiting for The Boys to return to TV screens in all their chaotic glory, but there's good news for fans of the show, as the Vought universe is expanding even further with an animated version called Diabolical. The anthology series...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Popular Jamie Foxx Movie Heads to Netflix Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx's return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx's acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill Are Doing A Netflix Movie, See The Star-Studded Set Photo Courtesy Of Anthony Anderson

Netflix has long been a streaming platform known for putting out some seriously amazing original content, and it doesn’t look like it's trying to lose that reputation anytime soon. Netflix has a lot of original content coming in 2022, including a new Kenya Barris-helmed comedy starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. The film will act as the Black-ish director’s Netflix film debut, and it looks like Anthony Anderson, one of the stars of that ABC series, has graced us with a picture featuring some of the upcoming movie's star-studded cast.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Garth Ennis
arcamax.com

Jon Stewart returns to first on-camera acting role for 'Facts of Life' revival

Jon Stewart is returning to television for his first on-camera acting role in almost 20 years. The former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has been tapped to join Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast for the “Facts of Life” revival for ABC’s third “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Conrad To Pen ‘Thrones’ Spin-Off “Dunk & Egg”

Steve Conrad (“The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Wonder”) has been set as a writer and executive producer on the “Game of Thrones” prequel spin-off series “Dunk & Egg” in the works at HBO. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s series of fantasy novellas and is but one of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Diabolical: The Boys Animated Series Announced by Prime Video

With the third season of the show already in the can and a spin-off in the works, Prime Video has announced that an animated series from The Boys is in the works and it's also canon. Confirmed by the streamer today, Diabolical has been given an eight episode pickup and will be an anthology series set within the world of the series and will feature episodes written by "the most creative minds in entertainment today." A press release for the series announced that Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler will all have a hand in creating each of the show's eight episodes. Watch the announcement video above!
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Seth Rogen Teases ‘The Boys’ Animated Series’ ‘Diabolical’ as a ‘Ripoff’ of ‘Animatrix’

On Sunday, Amazon Prime Video announced the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series “Diabolical,” a new entry in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit series “The Boys.” “Diabolical” will drop on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2022. The upcoming series was announced via a recorded message from “The Boys” star Karl Urban during Prime Video’s Ccxp Worlds 2021 panels. Watch below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Animated Series#Vought#Rick Morty
Collider

'We Baby Bears' Animated Spin-Off Gets Premiere Date on Cartoon Network

The idea of a brand new year quickly approaching just got a whole lot more bearable with the premiere date announcement of Cartoon Network’s new animated comedy series, We Baby Bears. The show, which is executively produced by Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez, will center around a family of cute...
TV SERIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

$30M Spent On Failed “Thrones” Spin-Off

James Andrew Miller’s new book “Tinderbox” explores one of the most venerated brands in the entertainment business, HBO. Interviewing nearly 1,000 key personnel who’ve worked at or for the network, the book not only explores both how it changed television but also the behind-the-scenes conflicts and secrets that led to some of their biggest decisions.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Walker spin-off in development at the CW

A Walker spin-off, titled Walker: Independence, is currently in development at the CW with a story that dates back to the 1800s. The logline reads: "A Walker origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a loveable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems."
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Boys: Animated Spinoff Ordered at Prime Video

The Boys continues to blossom into a huge franchise at Prime Video. A second spinoff, The Boys: Diabolical, has landed an official series order at the streaming service. The project is an eight-episode animated anthology. It will premiere in 2022 and will lift the lid on untold stories in the...
TV SERIES
Empire

Thandiwe Newton Joins Magic Mike's Last Dance

Late last month, we learned that Channing Tatum would be reuniting with director Steven Soderbergh for a third Magic Mike movie, called Magic Mike's Lance Dance. Though not much has said about returning cast members (is Joe Manganiello's phone ringing, for example?), we do know who will be joining the film, as Thandiwe Newton has signed up.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner Among ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

DreamWorks animation announced that Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’Arcy Carden have been cast in “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Dec. 23. They join Jeremy Shada, who stars as Tom Kullersen in the “How to Train Your Dragon” spinoff. The six-episode series is set 1,300 years after the events of the original movies, where dragons have become just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at...
TV SERIES
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Annie Murphy, John Cho & Christine Baranski Star In Animated Series ‘Praise Petey’ From Anna Drezen For Freeform As Network Takes Another Crack At Genre

Freeform has ordered an animated comedy series about a New York City It girl starring Annie Murphy, John Cho, Christine Baranski. The youth-skewing network has handed Praise Petey (w/t) from SNL head writer Anna Drezen, who created the series, and exec producers including Monica Padrick, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels a series order. It comes as the Disney-owned network takes another crack at animation, having previously developed a number of series in this space. Praise Petey follows Petey, voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Murphy, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy