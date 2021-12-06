The Boys: Animated Spin-Off Diabolical On The Way

With the third season of the show already in the can and a spin-off in the works, Prime Video has announced that an animated series from The Boys is in the works and it's also canon. Confirmed by the streamer today, Diabolical has been given an eight episode pickup and will be an anthology series set within the world of the series and will feature episodes written by "the most creative minds in entertainment today." A press release for the series announced that Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler will all have a hand in creating each of the show's eight episodes. Watch the announcement video above!

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO