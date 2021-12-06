ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tavistock assets boosted by sale of wealth arm

By Jenny Turton
internationalinvestment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTavistock has seen its net assets surge more than 200% since the end of March, hitting £49.8m as of the end of September. According to its interim results for the six-month period, the net assets were boosted by the £20m sale of Tavistock Wealth to Titan Wealth Holdings that took place...

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
internationalinvestment.net

Fitch downgrades Evergrande to restricted default status

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Chinese homebuilder China Evergrande Group to 'Restricted Default' (RD) status due to non-payment of offshore bond dues. The revised rating from 'C', the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) covers Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianji Holding. Fitch affirmed the senior...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. The Indonesia assets being sold had produced 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) during the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it is exercising its right to buy up to an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG for up to $1.645 billion from Origin Energy, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. ConocoPhillips stock has shot up 35.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 20.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Net Assets#Titan
Entrepreneur

MongoDB Resumes Uptrend, Analyst Raise Targets

We were expecting MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) to produce a good report simply because the adoption of tech is going so strongly. What we were not expecting is for revenue and...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Former Norway Wealth Fund Chief to Head Aker Asset Manager

OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian conglomerate Aker ASA has hired Yngve Slyngstad, the former head of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, to lead its asset management unit, focusing on renewable energy projects, the company said on Tuesday. Aker said the goal was to establish funds totalling 100 billion euros ($113 billion) that would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
internationalinvestment.net

Urgent call for asset managers to up their game on escalating crypto demand

Despite caution from regulators and advisers, a greater number of investors are investing in cryptocurrency, and as cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, asset managers will need to understand the emerging asset class and decide whether it is one in which they should develop expertise and offer products, according to the latest Cerulli Edge—US Asset and Wealth Management Edition.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

Liontrust has agreed to purchase Majedie Asset Management in a deal worth up to £120m, with Majedie's CEO Rob Harris (pictured) set to join the firm as head of global institutional business. The acquisition - which will be for an initial consideration of £80m including regulatory capital, plus up to...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Pandemic boosts super-rich share of global wealth

LONDON (Reuters) – The share of household wealth owned by billionaires has risen by a record amount during the pandemic, with millionaires also coming out of COVID-19 ahead, a study found on Tuesday. The World Inequality Report produced by a network of social scientists estimated that billionaires this year collectively...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Saudi Wealth Fund to Raise Up to $3.1 Billion in STC Stake Sale

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to raise as much as $3.1 billion through the sale of shares in Saudi Telecom Co. as it looks to fund a huge investment program to diversify the oil-dependent economy. The Public Investment Fund will sell a 5% stake in STC, as the...
MARKETS
CNBC

Apollo to buy Griffin Capital's wealth-distribution and asset-management units

Apollo Global Management Inc said it would buy the U.S. wealth-distribution and asset-management businesses of Griffin Capital for an undisclosed sum, as it looks to boost its offerings for rich clients. Griffin's team will be folded into Apollo's global wealth business and will add hundreds of distribution agreements to its...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Lombard Odier acquires stake in Systemiq

Lombard Odier has made an investment in Systemiq in a bid to enhance its sustainable investment framework. SYSTEMIQ is "a leading system change firm that aims to embed sustainability across global economic systems through strategic partnerships with representatives of business, finance, policy and civil society." The investment sees Lombard Odier...
BUSINESS
Storm Lake Times

Private Wealth Asset Management announces Johnson as CEO

Private Wealth announces Bryan Johnson, a former Wells Fargo Wealth Regional Managing Director, as CEO. Johnson brings more than three decades of experience in private banking, trust, brokerage and investment management. In his new role at Private Wealth, Johnson will further develop the firm’s commitment to local service and people-focused culture. “Private Wealth is about culture, philosophy and a circle […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

850 jobs to be created at SSE distribution arm amid investment boost

Energy giant SSE has unveiled plans to create more than 850 jobs in its distribution business as part of proposals to ramp up investment to £4 billion and cut its carbon footprint.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution, which is owned by SSE, aims to boost its investment by around a third in the north of Scotland and central southern England for the next price control period between 2023 and 2028.It said the extra investment will be delivered without increasing customer energy bills.It comes as part of the wider SSE group’s aims to invest £12.5 billion over the five years...
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

7 Ways to Boost Sales & Marketing with a Pharma CRM

With the advancements in the modern world, the old ways of handling pharmaceutical processes have become almost latent. Paperwork is almost history as more and more organizations rely on digital data. There is a growing need to make processes faster and even in real-time. To take the lead in this highly competitive niche, pharmacies need to upgrade to using modern technology. The use of Pharma CRM is the new way to boost and manage sales.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy