The true threat posed by the omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to be determined until the turn of the new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it’s expected to take a month before data indicates whether omicron will drive a surge in hospitalisations among the vaccinated.More than 40 cases have now been detected in the UK, but analysis suggests the real figure may be much higher, amid concern that holes in the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO