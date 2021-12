Netflix is a sea of fictitious worlds, each with their unique characters and settings, it often becomes hard to distinguish one bland story from another. Amongst the hundreds to thousands of fantasy stories out there, each determined to bring into reality a new idea or theme that hasn’t been discovered before, standing out has never been more important to a story’s success and fame. And yet, their dramatic, animated series “Arcane,” released on Nov. 6, continues to amaze its target audience– many who just wanted a peek into its rich narrative.

