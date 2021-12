HBO Max has dropped the official full trailer for Peacemaker, the spinoff series based on John Cena's murderously entertaining character from The Suicide Squad. As we've reported previously, director James Gunn wrote the series last summer during the COVID-19 lockdown, just for fun, but then DC Films approached him about a possible spinoff series for one of the characters in The Suicide Squad. He picked Cena's Peacemaker, since he felt audiences never got the chance to get to know the character in the film—where, it must be said, he does some Very Bad Things, even for a member of the Suicide Squad. Gunn wanted to make Peacemaker less irredeemable. HBO Max was sufficiently impressed with Gunn's take that it ordered Peacemaker straight to series.

