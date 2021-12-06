ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest – NBC News: More travel restrictions begin today

By ADAMS NEWS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore travel restrictions begin today as the new COVID variant spreads to at least 17 states. Anyone flying into the country must...

Latest U.S. Travel Rules And Restrictions

Here’s the latest on travel to and from the United States, including quarantine requirements, testing and rules for foreign countries. We’ll update this page with information as we get it. Report: Biden Administration to Require Stricter Testing Requirements For Travelers to U.S. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported the Biden...
New COVID-19 travel restrictions begin Monday for those entering the U.S.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Starting at 12:01 AM on Dec. 6, new COVID-19 testing requirements for those traveling to the United States go into effect. Any travelers over the age of 2 will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test from no more than one day before traveling, compared to the previous three-day period that was allowed.
New travel restrictions begin in the US. Here is what you need to know

Monday was the first day of a new requirement for international travelers headed into the United States, as the country attempts to limit COVID-19 infections. Travels will need to have a negative COVID-19 test taken the day before they arrive in order to enter the country. The new requirement will replace a similar three-day requirement that has been in effect since early November.
The Latest Airline News and Travel Offers

We just wrapped up a two night stay at the 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, which opened in early 2021. I had a great time, though I’m not sure why, exactly, as this hotel left me pretty confused. This…
Have You Received Your COVID-19 Hazard Check?

The State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Many still have not received the payment. Nearly 25,000 are going out every weekday, with the state hoping to have everyone’s check in the mail by the end of the month.
Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
Amazon Driver Died in Bathroom Sheltering From Tornado With Colleagues

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) -Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was an only child who loved to listen to rapper Mac Miller and hunt with his friends. He died trying to shelter from a powerful tornado https://www.reuters.com/world/us/injuries-reported-after-roof-collapse-amazon-warehouse-illinois-ap-2021-12-11 in the bathroom at an Amazon.com warehouse on Friday night, according to a coworker.
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
