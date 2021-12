I remember exactly where I was when I first read Ann Patchett’s January cover story for Harper’s Magazine, a lengthy essay about friendship and art and cancer and the pandemic, although summarizing it in that way doesn’t do justice to the full scope of the piece — a tribute that manages to encapsulate and distill the ways in which friendship can be a lifeline, a transformation, a sharpening of the lens. I was sitting in my chair at my kitchen table, not exactly in a comfortable position, but once I started reading I couldn’t move, unable to break the spell, until I finished in tears and sent it to a dear friend.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO