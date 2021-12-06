ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Feige says if Daredevil is in the MCU, he’ll be played by Charlie Cox

By Bradley Russell
 7 days ago
It’s not quite official confirmation, but it’s as close as Kevin Feige will ever get. The Marvel Studios president has said that, if Daredevil were to appear in future MCU projects, he will be played by Charlie Cox. Cox, who played The Man Without Fear across three Daredevil seasons...

