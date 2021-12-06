ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Hornell offering free rapid COVID-19 testing at Community Arts Center Dec. 8

 3 days ago

Test kits will be provided by Steuben County Public Health, with testing to be administered by the Hornell Fire Department.

HORNELL — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally and the need for health care and testing remains high, City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley announced that the City of Hornell will be continuing their partnership with Steuben County Public Health to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Hornell Community Arts Center.

Testing will be available to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hornell Community Arts Center, 58 Broadway Mall, no appointment is necessary. Testing is available to anyone; residents are asked to wear a mask at all times and remain onsite for approximately 10 minutes.

All residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Business: How Hornell's first business-class hotel will impact city, region

For subscribers: NY is looking for snowplow drivers. Will shortage impact local roads?

Shop local: These Southern Tier manufacturers make great gifts

Anyone in need of testing is strongly encouraged to visit the Hornell Community Arts Center at 58 Broadway Mall. For more information call (607) 324-2100.

