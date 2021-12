Avian flu has forced culls of two flocks of kept birds in Northern Ireland an official has said.Some 22,100 ducks were culled at one of the affected sites, a commercial premises in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, while culling and an exclusion zone is also being applied to the second site in Broughshane Co Antrim, described as a “small backyard flock”.The flock owners are to receive compensation for the lost livestock. A valuation at the Aughnacloy site has been described as ongoing.An avian influenza prevention zone was put in place across Northern Ireland on November 17 and a mandatory housing...

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO