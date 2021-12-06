Man shot in head in Wilkinsburg Man shot in head in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Wilkinsburg.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident after the shooting was reported inside an apartment in the 700 block of Wood St. around 3:30 a.m.

First responders found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

