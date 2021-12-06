Lana Del Rey wants to collaborate with Migos: “I love everything they do”

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...

