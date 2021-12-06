ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lana Del Rey wants to collaborate with Migos: “I love everything they do”

By Will Richards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey has set her sights on a collaboration with Migos, saying that she “loves everything” that the rap trio make. The singer was speaking after picking up Variety‘s Artist Of The Decade Award at its Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday (December 4), making an emotional acceptance...

Footwear News

Lana Del Rey Gets Groovy in Cutout Dress and Suede Boots at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Lana Del Rey made a ’70s statement at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Del Rey was presented with the Decade Award, honoring her past decade of work since releasing her 2011 single “Video Games.” The “Honeymoon” musician arrived on the red carpet in a bold cutout mini dress, featuring a swirling green and white print. The sleek number featured a ruched skirt, as well as a sarong-style top with torso cutouts and thin halter-style straps. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

A Decade of Lana Del Rey: The Artist Talks Diarist Pop and Upholding Her Truth

Some artists launch themselves into the world with a cautious toe in the water; some make a huge splash. Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games,” which may have been one of the first songs to “go viral,” was more than just a song — it was a statement of intent and a blueprint for everything she’s done since. With loved-up, ominous lyrics cloaked in shadowy production, the baroque ballad heralded the arrival of a songwriter who wielded vulnerability like a weapon. Over the course of seven studio albums, the prolific Del Rey has refined her sound into many different shapes — all unmistakably her.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters traverses the American heartland, the Los Angeles skyline and her own backyard. The broad canvas is ripe for Del Rey’s wispy voice. She weaves stories of heartbreak with hope, longing and loss. Blue Banisters is expansive, but by using the same bag of vocal tricks and similar song structure, Del Rey sounds restrained. The release is enjoyable but treads ground she has already explored. However, she does take chances throughout as the album’s highlights feature some measure of experimentation for the singer-songwriter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTimes

Producer of the Year Mike Dean on Kanye West’s ‘Chaotic’ ‘Donda’ Sessions and Vibing With Lana Del Rey

Mike Dean is fielding texts from Madonna, promoting his latest solo album, “4:22,” nursing a joint and trying to answer interview questions. But there’s beauty in the chaos. Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year does it so effortlessly — like a modern-day maestro conducting his own symphony — as he tries to remember the news of the various records he’s worked on.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Variety’s Hitmakers With Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey to Stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch

Variety’s “On the Carpet” pre-show from its fifth annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and “Girls5eva,” will be streamed exclusively on Variety.com and on Amazon Music’s Twitch page starting at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday. Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin host...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

TaP Music’s Ed Millet and Wendy Ong on Managing Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, Misogyny in the Industry and More

In this week’s installment of Strictly Business, Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment, TaP Music’s Ed Millet and Wendy Ong go deep about the rewards and challenges of managing such prominent and pioneering artists as Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Caroline Polacheck, Noah Cyrus and many more.
MUSIC
NME

Lana Del Rey recalls horrendous early label deal in emotional awards speech

Lana Del Rey was the recipient of Variety‘s Decade Award yesterday (December 4), receiving the title at its Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles. After being presented the award by producer Mike Dean, who she collaborated with on recent track ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, she thanked many of the people who helped her on her journey in an emotional acceptance speech.
VIDEO GAMES
Page Six

Did Lana Del Rey wear an $18 Shein dress on the red carpet?

Lana Del Rey might be the Artist of the Decade, but she still loves a bargain. The “Summertime Sadness” singer, 36, arrived at Variety’s Hitmakers Awards on Saturday to accept the prestigious honor. But rather than rocking ripped-from-the-runway designer duds on the red carpet, she chose a laced-up mini in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Lana Del Rey's quirky, mismatched look, plus more fashion hits and misses for December 2021

It's the holiday season and your favorite stars have been busy attending all kinds of events, so now Wonderwall.com is rounding up the gift that keeps on giving… the best and worst fashion moments of the month! Though we know it's cold outside, we're still puzzled by the jacket Lana Del Rey picked to stay warm at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. The talented singer sported a '70s themed-getup — a bold green-and-white print minidress with daring cut-outs paired with tan suede knee-high boots — but covered up with a very casual black jacket with a graphic on the left side.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2, Her First Grammy Nomination and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...
MUSIC
NME

Billie Eilish shares heartbreaking music video for ‘Male Fantasy’

Billie Eilish has shared the music video for ‘Male Fantasy’, which she has directed and edited herself. Taking to social media, Eilish shared the clip which sees her slumped in various different rooms in her home as she tries to get over the break up of an ex-lover. It is...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Lana Del Rey’s DNC jacket has got fans speculating about her next album

Lana Del Rey accepted Variety Hitmakers’ Artist Of The Decade award yesterday in Los Angeles, and gave a speech in which she said she was “grateful for any acknowledgement” and also “for all the criticism”. Fans have celebrated the achievement, but her choice of attire didn’t go unnoticed: she wore a DNC jacket, similar to a Venice jacket she was known for wearing – what do people think it means?
MUSIC
