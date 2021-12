SIRENS: Convulsions At Whole Foods, Assault At Kings Point, Drunk At Big Lots

You Heard Sirens On Sunday, We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Five falls with injury within just two hours, someone drunk in the area of Big Lots, and assault at Kings Point and convulsions at Whole Foods all led to emergency runs by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on Sunday.

“Sirens” is our daily look at a selection of 911 calls in and around South Palm Beach County. We do not traditionally seek the disposition of each call.

SELECTION OF EMERGENCY RESPONSE BY PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2021:

12:05 AM — INTOXICATION — 301 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

12:42 AM — CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM — St. Andrews Country Club, Boca Raton.

3:07 AM — UNCONSCIOUS PERSON — 23000 Block Sandalfoot Plaza Drive, Boca Raton.

5:12 AM — HEMORRHAGE — Century Village, Boca Raton.

7:40 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Dunes Road in the Delray Dunes Golf Course and Country Club.

7:54 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — I-95 South Of Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

8:10 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Patios of Boca Barwood.

9:19 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Woodcrest at Boca West.

9:33 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Four Seasons at Delray Beach.

9:57 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

10:11 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Woods Country Club, Boca Raton.

10:37 AM — DEAD PERSON — Old Boynton Road, Boynton Beach.

11:47 AM — STRUCTURE FIRE — Sandpiper Glen Drive, Valencia Shores, Lake Worth.

12:01 PM — INTOXICATION — Big Lots, 4801 West Linton Blvd., Delray Beach.

12:55 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Peppertree at Boca West.

1:40 PM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Atlantic Avenue and Lyons Road, Delray Beach.

2:49 PM — CONVULSIONS — Whole Food at Linton and SW 10th Avenue, Delray Beach.

4:24 PM — CARDIAC ISSUE — Country Park at Boca Raton.

4:40 PM — ASSAULT — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

5:08 PM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

5:33 PM — CHOKING — Estates at Boca Lyons, Boca Raton.

6:14 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Lyons and Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton.

6:28 PM — CHEST PAIN — Tri Rail Station 345 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach.

7:49 PM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Sandalfoot Plaza Drive, Boca Raton.

8:51 PM — SEIZURES — Northbound Turnpike South of Boynton Beach Blvd.

9:00 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Yamato Road and Lyons Road, Boca Raton.

The article SIRENS: Convulsions At Whole Foods, Assault At Kings Point, Drunk At Big Lots appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .