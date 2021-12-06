ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Police close part of North French Road due to incident

By Tim Meehan
 3 days ago
Amherst police issued a warning to residents to avoid part of North French Road early Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the department said in a release there is a heavy police presence in the 2400 block of North French Road as it investigates an incident.

The department closed North French between Dodge and Hopkins roads and is asking drivers to find alternate routes.

Police did not specify the nature of the incident but said there is no hazard to the public. The department did not give a timetable for how long the road will remain closed. They did however say Williamsville Schools will be open Monday.

