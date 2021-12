MSPCA-Angell is looking for adopters after 40 animals — including 23 chickens, seven ducks, eight rabbits and two cats — were surrendered to their Nevins Farm in Methuen. The animals came from the same “overwhelmed” Worcester County home on Dec. 1, where they have since settled in — except for the two cats who have been adopted. Now, shelter officials are issuing an urgent call for adopters to take home as many of the remaining animals as possible, before the holiday season sets in.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO