ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony PlayStation Executive Fired After Amateur Pedophile Hunter Sting Video Posted Online

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A PlayStation executive has been fired by Sony after he was filmed by an amateur sting group who accused him of arranging to meet an individual he believed was a 15-year-old boy...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
mp1st.com

Report: Sony Has Filed a Patent for a PlayStation Mobile Controller

Sony appears to be taking a page out of Microsoft’s game streaming playbook, as the company has recently filed a patent for a possible PlayStation mobile controller. This patent goes further and beyond though, the full details of which you can read on below. There are two images associated with...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

It looks like Sony is working on a new mobile PlayStation controller

It looks like Sony is going all-in on mobile gaming. The PlayStation maker has been making a push towards mobile gaming in the past few months and a recently filed patent suggests that the company is going to take another step forward with the development of a mobile controller. Spotted...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Sony Patents Mobile Phone PlayStation Peripheral

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent for a new controller meant to connect to mobile phones. The peripheral would involve attaching two halves of a PlayStation-style controller on either side of sideways-oriented cell phones, in a similar fashion to how the Joy-Con attaches to the Nintendo Switch or how the existing Backbone One controller attaches to an iPhone.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
hypebeast.com

Sony PlayStation Is Reportedly Launching Its Own Equivalent of Xbox Game Pass

Sony is reportedly preparing to launch its own equivalent of Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the Japanese gaming giant is hoping to offer PlayStation players its own subscription plan for access to its massive library of games. The project is currently codenamed Spartacus and will offer multiple tiers depending on your budget. The lowest tier will basically be the same as PlayStation Plus in its current form, which allows you to play your games online with other players, while the middle tier will give you access to a “large catalog” of both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. The top tier will bring access to its new cloud gaming feature, extended demos, and the ability to play a series of classic PlayStation games from previous consoles, including even the PSP.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Patent Reveals PlayStation Gaming On The Go

Nearly a decade after Sony's failed PS Vita was released, there are new rumblings about the company's next attempt at mobile gaming. According to a patent and designs first spotted by VGC, Sony's newest concept for gaming on the go might not incorporate a mobile console at all, but may rely on the powerful smartphones players already have in their pockets.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

PlayStation Game Pass Competitor Reportedly Planned by Sony

A new report says that Sony is working on a PlayStation Game Pass competitor, aiming to go head-to-head with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Xbox Game Pass is a pretty solid value -- it releases many new, first-party games on the service on their first day of release and it most recently announced plans to bring one new first-party game to the service every quarter. Add to that its ability to be used on browsers, TVs, and mobile devices, and it becomes clear why Xbox Game Pass reportedly has over 30 million subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

PlayStation Plus Leaked Video Confirms December Titles

The PlayStation Plus December titles have yet to be revealed, but a leaked video and tweets from PlayStation Spain and Germany confirmed them before the official announcement. In a new leaked video shared by PlayStation Portal, it is revealed that Godfall, Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains are indeed the December PlayStation Plus games, as originally revealed last week by reliable leaker billbil-kun. Deleted tweets from PlayStation Spain and PlayStation Germany also confirm that three PS VR bonus titles will also be offered.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Store#Pedophile#The Playstation Store#Cnet
dotesports.com

PlayStation users in the UK are reportedly receiving invites to purchase a PS5 from Sony

PlayStation users in the U.K. have reportedly started to receive invitations from Sony for the opportunity to buy a PS5. As reported by Eurogamer, lucky PlayStation users in the U.K. have received email invitations from Sony giving them a chance to purchase a PS5. The email provides an exclusive link to access the event and users must log in with their PSN ID to purchase a console. This should help prevent scalpers from taking all of the available consoles or users giving the link to their friends.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Report: Sony overhauling PlayStation Plus with new tiers and streaming

Sony is planning to switch up its PlayStation Plus offering next spring, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the plans, the outlet says Sony will likely keep the PlayStation Plus branding, but will merge the service with its streaming offering PlayStation Now and offer a catalog of titles from every Sony platform except the Vita.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

What the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim Video Game Consoles Could Look Like

It’s only a matter of time until Sony releases a Pro and / or Slim version of the PlayStation 5 console, but for those who can’t wait, industrial designer Jermaine Smit provides us with some photorealistic renders. The PlayStation 5 Pro Black Edition boasts two LED lighting strips and has a been finished in a matte material to give it a sleek look, while a matching DualSense controller completes the console. Read more for a short video, additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony puts PlayStation Direct stock live – be quick!

Update: Sony has now sold out of all its PS5 stock. Again, it went incredibly fast, barely lasting 30 minutes. Thankfully, there are still a few more chances to get one before Christmas. GAME is scheduled to host a drop very, very soon, so that's worth keeping an eye on....
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sony Patents Online Building Features Of Death Stranding

You don’t get many truly out there and strange experiences in the AAA gaming space nowadays, but every once and awhile, you do get a Death Stranding. Created and Directed by Hideo Kojima after his split from Konami, the game is one of the oddest things to come out of that space in ages, filled with a bizarre world and even more bizarre storytelling. But that wasn’t all that was unique, as the game had an interesting online mechanic where players influenced the path building over time despite never being directly involved. Now, it seems Sony is keen to keep those mechanics to themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Two Popular PS4 Exclusives Removed From Sale

Two popular PS4 exclusives are being removed from sale. The PlayStation 4 has a wide range of great games, and some of its best games are exclusive to the console, or at least console exclusive. This list includes the likes of Persona 5, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and The Last of Us Part 2. It also includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. There's no debating that the former ranks among the previously listed games, but the latter, a standalone expansion of the former, doesn't quite stack up. Nonetheless, it's a great game, and like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has been delisted from the PlayStation Store. In other words, there's no option to buy the games digitally. Meanwhile, at retail, the games are going to get harder and harder to find until it's near impossible as new copies are likely no longer being made. Why? Well, because of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
RETAIL
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus' Controversial New Game Defended by Developer

December's free PlayStation Plus games were revealed last week, and the lineup of PS4 and PS5 titles left many PS Plus subscribers disappointed. That said, not long after the lineup was revealed, it was discovered that one of the free games, the PS5 game, wasn't complete. If you missed all of this, it involved Godfall, which is free right now for PS Plus subscribers, except not really. See, rather than make the full game free, developer Counterplay Games, publisher Gearbox, and Sony decided to give subscribers the Challenger Edition, which is missing the game's campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Sony to Merge PlayStation Plus and Now Into a Tiered Subscription Service

Sony is reportedly planning to merge its existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into a single, tiered subscription service. Dubbed “Project Spartacus,” the service would offer a three-tiered library of PlayStation games including classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. Sony expects to launch the service sometime in Spring 2022. [Thanks, Bloomberg!]
VIDEO GAMES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy