Sony PlayStation Executive Fired After Amateur Pedophile Hunter Sting Video Posted Online

Two popular PS4 exclusives are being removed from sale. The PlayStation 4 has a wide range of great games, and some of its best games are exclusive to the console, or at least console exclusive. This list includes the likes of Persona 5, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and The Last of Us Part 2. It also includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. There's no debating that the former ranks among the previously listed games, but the latter, a standalone expansion of the former, doesn't quite stack up. Nonetheless, it's a great game, and like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has been delisted from the PlayStation Store. In other words, there's no option to buy the games digitally. Meanwhile, at retail, the games are going to get harder and harder to find until it's near impossible as new copies are likely no longer being made. Why? Well, because of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

