Weather

STORM WATCH: Snow, rain possible for Wednesday’s morning commute; warm conditions today

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

A warm front has moved through the region for Monday, as News 12 meteorologists track possible snow for Wednesday.

WATCH: James Gregorio has the latest storm track.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see temperatures in the low-60s, with warm and breezy conditions. Rain showers are possible throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to see temperatures drop into the low-40s.

Another storm is brewing for Wednesday that could produce up to 2 inches for parts of northwest New Jersey. The snow is expected to begin around 8 a.m., and make for a messy morning commute. Most parts of the state will see a mix between snow and rain. Major precipitation is not expected, but there could be snow accumulations.

The storm’s track and timing has not yet been determined. Stay with News 12 for the latest.

