ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Japan's military, among world's strongest, looks to build

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hokkaido#Eniwa#Ap#Self Defense Force#Chinese#Russian#Japanese
The Independent

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to be published and take effect Thursday.A notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia's military and military intelligence services without advance review by the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

This Country Is Building the World’s Second-Tallest Skyscraper. But Citizens Aren’t Thrilled.

Malaysian politicians love skyscrapers. This is a fact. But despite hapless pleas from citizens over the years to stop building skyscrapers and instead focus efforts to improve public infrastructure, bring down exorbitant property prices and preserve old buildings and heritage sites, the Malaysian government announced in 2010 yet another multi-billion dollar skyscraper project dubbed the “Merdeka 118.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Russia
Navy Times

Military pilots among NASA’s 10 new astronaut candidates

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Iraqi wars' deadly legacy: unexploded ordnance

In the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad, almost every family has a story to tell about a time when a child, nephew or brother was lost to wartime munitions. Located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, the area is littered with unexploded ordnance, sometimes dubbed UXO. "We are afraid for the children," said one local man, Awad Qado. "We show them the routes to take, the places to avoid. We tell them not to pick up things they find on the ground." It was in 2017 that Qado's family was struck by a landmine explosion in the hamlet of about 50 homes.
MILITARY
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

World’s second tallest building tops out in Malaysia

The spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper has topped out at over 2,227 feet above Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur. Set to become the world’s second tallest building upon its completion next year, Merdeka 118 now stands higher than China’s 2,073-foot Shanghai Tower and is dwarfed only by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Frankfort Times

'I am dead here': Lebanese join Mideast migrants to Europe

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Ziad Hilweh knew his family might die on the way. But the risk was worth it, he said, to reach the shores of Europe for a new start with his wife and three kids, away from the daily humiliation of life in Lebanon. The country’s...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy