Making Gingerbread Houses Is Sure Different Today

Megan from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning but we talked on the phone about Diamond!. Meet Diamond! As you can tell by her refined pose and her adorable floppy ears--Diamond is the very definition of an elegant lady! She'd love to find a quiet, peaceful home where she can be the center of attention as your only baby, furry or otherwise. Diamond is definitely a girl's girl and prefers the company of women over men, but she can be won over with time and trust! Diamond has been in our care for over 150 days and is ready to be adopted, or find a loving foster home. This gorgeous girl is very generous, and would be more than happy to share her beauty secrets with her new furever family! Could this pretty lady be the one for you?

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO