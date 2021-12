Undoubtedly, the NFT sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in 2021. According to NonFungible.com, NFT sales topped $2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, twenty times more than the volume attained in the last quarter of 2020. This figure doesn’t include sales generated from NBA Top Shots or even the $69M gotten from the auction of Beeple’s digital artwork in March. Statistic also showed that there was an imbalance of buyers to sellers, with a ratio of 73,000:33,000.

