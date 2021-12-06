ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you've been sleeping...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver but the rest, nothing”: Jos Verstappen suggests 2021 title race turning toxic

49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
Reuters

Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wire#Title Fight#F1#Sunday Drive
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia

It was an incident-packed race that saw Verstappen and Hamilton go wheel-to-wheel on a number of occasions, and eventually come to blows, sparking two penalties and plenty of fallout. It has all left the championship on a knife-edge heading to Abu Dhabi. Verstappen and Hamilton will arrive at Yas Marina...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner bury the hatchet ahead of ‘amazing, unprecedented’ F1 finale

Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling and acrimonious championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner shook hands at their final press conference and wished one another luck. The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals have engaged in a war of words for much of the Formula One season as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have duelled and clashed. The two drivers head into Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a controversial race in Saudi Arabia, where Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry boiled over after previous crashes at Monza and Silverstone. There...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris slams ‘worst rule ever invented’ that benefited Max Verstappen

Lando Norris says a rule allowing work to be done on cars during red flags is dispensing ill-deserved fortune during races and having a huge impact on their outcome.The McLaren driver had already pitted at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when the flags came out on Sunday, with others who had not yet been in then undertaking a tyre change, meaning they didn’t lose any time in the race itself.Norris labelled it a “crap” ruling, even as he acknowledged his team benefited from it with the other driver, Daniel Ricciardo, boxing during the red flag to finish fifth -...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Donaire defends WBC title with body shot KO of Gaballo

Nonito Donaire showed that age is a just a number, knocking Reymart Gaballo out in the fourth round with a thunderous body shot to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title on Saturday. This was his first defence of the WBC title that he won six months ago with another sensational fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to become the oldest world champion ever at 118 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Crazy Finish

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is among those who have taken to social media to react to Sunday morning’s controversial finish in the Formula One championship. Sunday morning, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes-Benz’s Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One season championship. The finish was an extremely...
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

Al Unser, Racing Legend, Dies at 82

Al Unser, the legendary race-car driver who was one of only four people to win the Indy 500 four times, has died of cancer. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as his son, racer Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” Unser Jr. said via Twitter on Friday. Unser hailed from a dynasty in the world of racing. His brothers Bobby and Jerry were also well known in the sport, along with their offspring,...
SPORTS
Robb Report

Lewis Hamilton and MasterClass Want to Mentor You on Winning

First things first: Judging by the data alone, it’s clear that Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history—arguably, the greatest of all time. Heading into the final race of the 2021 season, he holds the record for most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (181) and pole positions (103). Hamilton, currently with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, is also tied with Michael Schumacher for seven World Drivers’ Championships, a situation that could change by the time the checkered flag falls on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. He enters the final contest locked in a...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy