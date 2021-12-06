Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Wall Street looks set to claw back some of Friday’s losses as Omicron fears ease. US stocks are set to open firmly higher, rebounding from Friday’s selloff but by no means making up all of the losses. The WHO warned over the weekend that the new covid variant Omicron is a significant development. However, they added that it is too soon to say whether it is more deadly that Delta. So far, on the ground evidence from South Africa suggests that the strain is more contagious but less severe. The bottom line is it is too soon to tell.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO